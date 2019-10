- The Monster Jam World Finals will return to Orlando, Florida in 2020. Monster Jam World Finals XXI will rev into Orlando's Camping World Stadium Saturday, May 2 and Sunday, May 3, 2020.

Tickets for the action-packed championship weekend of family fun racing go on sale to the general public Tuesday, October 1 at 10 a.m.

Monster Jam features male and female athletes competing in the same events for the same championships on the same perfectly-engineered dirt tracks that push these ever-evolving, state-of-the-art 12,000-pound trucks to the limit.

Fans will witness a fierce battle for the championship with each competitor tearing up the dirt with gravity-defying feats going head-to-head for points in the Showdown Skills Challenge and Racing competitions on Saturday and High Jump and Freestyle competitions on Sunday.