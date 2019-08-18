< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story424412791" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix">

<ul id="social-share-424412791" class="social-share">

<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>

<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Metallica donates more than $277,000 to pediatric cancer hospital in Romania&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>

<li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/metallica-donates-more-than-277-000-to-pediatric-cancer-hospital-in-romania" data-title="Metallica donates more than $277,000 to pediatric cancer hospital in Romania" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/metallica-donates-more-than-277-000-to-pediatric-cancer-hospital-in-romania" addthis:title="Metallica donates more than $277,000 to pediatric cancer hospital in Romania">

<a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a>

</li>

</ul> addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/metallica-donates-more-than-277-000-to-pediatric-cancer-hospital-in-romania" addthis:title="Metallica donates more than $277,000 to pediatric cancer hospital in Romania"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-424412791.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-424412791");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-424412791-424412766"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/GETTY_metallica_081819_1566142862354_7601045_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/GETTY_metallica_081819_1566142862354_7601045_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/GETTY_metallica_081819_1566142862354_7601045_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/GETTY_metallica_081819_1566142862354_7601045_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/GETTY_metallica_081819_1566142862354_7601045_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424412791-424412766" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/GETTY_metallica_081819_1566142862354_7601045_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/GETTY_metallica_081819_1566142862354_7601045_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/GETTY_metallica_081819_1566142862354_7601045_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/GETTY_metallica_081819_1566142862354_7601045_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/GETTY_metallica_081819_1566142862354_7601045_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo by Jeff <div class="story-meta">

<div class="author-share">

</div>

<div class="meta">

<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 18 2019 11:42AM EDT</span></p>

</div>

</div> to the Daruieste Viata (Bestow Life) association, which is working to modernize Romania's medical infrastructure, increase its cancer survival rate and build the country's first Pediatric Oncology and Radiotherapy Hospital. The group says the country's cancer survival rate is way below the European Union average.</p> <p>The construction of the hospital began in 2018 and is expected to be completed in 2020.</p> <p>Few hospitals have been built in Romania since the 1989 fall of communism, a situation most blame on endemic government corruption.</p> <p><strong><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/metallica-donates-pediatric-cancer-hospital-romania">Get updates on this story from FOXNEWS.com.</a></strong></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var 