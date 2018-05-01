La Toya Jackson is still receiving messages from Michael Jackson

- La Toya Jackson is getting messages sent from beyond!

La Toya sat down with Hollywood Medium Tyler Henry for the season finale of his show. The singer and Tyler sat down with E! News and confessed that the King of Pop had a message for her.

“Not just me but everyone in the family, there are a lot of unanswered questions of course. Tyler answered them for me. He came through really well which was great. I had questions in my head, but before I could even ask Tyler the questions he was giving me answers to them and he didn’t even realize he was doing that. It was just everything I wanted to know. Tyler was there to deliver it to me.”

La Toya was mum on what the messages were- likely saving it for the episode – but she did admit that she still feels MJ’s presence when lights flicker.

“That’s him. I know it’s not the bulb. They’re flickering. So when that happens that means that he’s around.”

