Evan Rachel Wood delivers emotional testimony detailing experience with rape and torture

Posted: Feb 28 2018 04:53PM EST

Updated: Feb 28 2018 06:43PM EST

Actress Evan Rachel Wood presented an emotional testimony on Capitol Hill, detailing two instances in which she was raped and one in which she was also tortured.

On Tuesday, during a hearing for the Sexual Assault Survivors Bill, the "Westworld" actress opened up about her agonizing experience with a five-minute statement in front of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, Homeland Security and Investigations.

 

 

I am already crying. #EvanInDC #SurvivorBillOfRights

A post shared by Evan Rachel Wood (@evanrachelwood) on

 

“I thought I was the only human who experienced this, and I carried so much guilt and confusion about my response to the abuse,” Wood said. “I accepted my powerlessness, and I felt I deserved it somehow.”

The 30-year-old actress shared harrowing details of her alleged assault that she said resulted in years of PTSD, addiction and depression. 

Read more on FOX NEWS

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories