Evan Rachel Wood delivers emotional testimony detailing experience with rape and torture

Actress Evan Rachel Wood presented an emotional testimony on Capitol Hill, detailing two instances in which she was raped and one in which she was also tortured.

On Tuesday, during a hearing for the Sexual Assault Survivors Bill, the "Westworld" actress opened up about her agonizing experience with a five-minute statement in front of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, Homeland Security and Investigations.

“I thought I was the only human who experienced this, and I carried so much guilt and confusion about my response to the abuse,” Wood said. “I accepted my powerlessness, and I felt I deserved it somehow.”

The 30-year-old actress shared harrowing details of her alleged assault that she said resulted in years of PTSD, addiction and depression.

