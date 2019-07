- A memorial service is being planned for the late Beth Chapman in Denver.

Dog the Bounty Hunter announced on Monday that there is a memorial "tentatively scheduled" for July 13th in Denver. A time and place were not included but will follow, he said.

"We have tentatively scheduled July 13 in Denver to tuck her in, tell her goodnight, for she sleepeth. More details will follow," Dog the Bounty Hunter tweeted.

Love you all and thank you very much for the support you have been giving for Beth. We have tentatively scheduled July 13 in Denver to tuck her in, tell her goodnight, for she sleepeth. More details will follow... time, place, ect. — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) July 1, 2019





The family of late Beth Chapman honored the star on Saturday with a Hawaiian send-off. A public oceanfront celebration was held in Waikiki for her. The family paddled out in the ocean in her honor after saying a 'Hawaiian ʻOli (chant) prayer.'

Beth, who starred on the 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' show with her husband, died on Wednesday morning at the age of 51. She was surrounded by her family in Hawaii. A&E is scheduled to air a four-hour "Dog the Bounty Hunter" marathon on July 1 with an on-screen dedication to her.

"It's 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side," her husband wrote.

