<article> <section id="story418639321" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="418639321" data-article-version="1.0">Cardi B praises Bernie Sanders, suggests he should have won in 2016</h1> </header> Posted Jul 17 2019 08:57AM EDT
Updated Jul 17 2019 08:59AM EDT addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/cardi-b-praises-bernie-sanders-suggests-he-should-have-won-in-2016" addthis:title="Cardi B praises Bernie Sanders, suggests he should have won in 2016"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418639321.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418639321");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418639321-418638895"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/GETTY_bernie%20sanders%20cardi%20b_071719_1563368218938.png_7528797_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/GETTY_bernie%20sanders%20cardi%20b_071719_1563368218938.png_7528797_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/GETTY_bernie%20sanders%20cardi%20b_071719_1563368218938.png_7528797_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/GETTY_bernie%20sanders%20cardi%20b_071719_1563368218938.png_7528797_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/GETTY_bernie%20sanders%20cardi%20b_071719_1563368218938.png_7528797_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTOS: Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>PHOTOS: Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418639321-418638895" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/GETTY_bernie%20sanders%20cardi%20b_071719_1563368218938.png_7528797_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/GETTY_bernie%20sanders%20cardi%20b_071719_1563368218938.png_7528797_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/GETTY_bernie%20sanders%20cardi%20b_071719_1563368218938.png_7528797_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/GETTY_bernie%20sanders%20cardi%20b_071719_1563368218938.png_7528797_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/GETTY_bernie%20sanders%20cardi%20b_071719_1563368218938.png_7528797_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTOS: Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>PHOTOS: Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 08:57AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 08:59AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418639321" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines418639321' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/politics/democratic-debate-night-2-biden-sanders-buttigieg-among-10-to-face-off-on-2020-stage"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/Debate%20Night%202%20Banner_1561660618487.jpg_7450831_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Democratic presidential debate night 2</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/bernie-sanders-progressives-unveil-bill-to-cancel-student-debt"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/GETTY_bernie%20sanders_052919_1559140998751.png_7322862_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Progressives unveil bill to cancel student debt</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/president-trump-s-popularity-could-be-tested-if-sanders-runs-in-2022"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/SarahSanders_1560457296659_7394135_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Trump's popularity could be tested if Sanders runs</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/fox-news-poll-shows-biden-sanders-warren-beating-trump"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/Fox%20News%20poll%20on%20election_1560720803752.JPG_7403938_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Fox News poll: Biden, Sanders, Warren beat Trump</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/bernie-sanders-pushes-for-drastic-change-to-us-economy-we-need-a-political-revolution-"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/GETTY_bernie%20sanders_061619_1560706794813.png_7403390_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Sanders pushes for drastic change to US economy</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - Rapper Cardi B <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/cardi-b-bernie-sanders-democratic-nomination">threw her weight behind Sen. <strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - Rapper Cardi B <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/cardi-b-bernie-sanders-democratic-nomination">threw her weight behind Sen. Bernie Sanders</a>, I-Vt., as he continues his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination — something she suggested the Vermont senator deserved in 2016.</p><p>"I been reading about Bernie Sanders and I'm really sad how we let him down in 2016," she wrote on Twitter. The rapper then pointed to Sanders' longtime passion for "equal rights, HUMAN rights."</p><p>"Seeing this country become a better place been really his passion for a long time not a new front for a campaign," she continued.</p><p>After Sanders lost in 2016, some speculated the Democratic National Committee favored former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton during the primary season.</p><p>Sanders thanked the rapper, who's received several Grammy nominations, for her support.</p><p>"Thank you @iamcardib! Our fight for justice is far from over and we are not giving up," he said. Cardi B has been outspoken about politics under President Trump's administration -- decrying how much she had to pay in taxes as well as blasting the president for the way he handled the government shutdown that started at the end of 2018.</p> Cardi B has been outspoken about politics under President Trump's administration -- decrying how much she had to pay in taxes as well as blasting the president for the way he handled the government shutdown that started at the end of 2018.</p><p> </p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">I been reading about Bernie Sanders and I'm really sad how we let him down in 2016 This man been fighting for equal rights,HUMAN rights for such along time.Seeing this country become a better place been really his passion for a long time not a new front for a campaign.</p> — iamcardib (@iamcardib) <a href="https://twitter.com/iamcardib/status/1151103646219812865?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 16, 2019</a></blockquote><p><br> </p><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p> </p><p> </p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Thank you <a href="https://twitter.com/iamcardib?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@iamcardib</a>! Our fight for justice is far from over and we are not giving up. <a href="https://t.co/zxXdhj412P">https://t.co/zxXdhj412P</a></p> — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) <a href="https://twitter.com/BernieSanders/status/1151146867926994944?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 16, 2019</a></blockquote><p><br> </p><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p> </p><p>"So you know the government is taking 40 percent of my taxes and Uncle Sam, I want to f--king know what you're doing with my f--king tax money!" she previously said.</p><p>On Twitter, another user suggested she was in an awkward position in supporting Sanders who would likely raise taxes as president. The 26-year-old rapper responded by saying that she didn't mind paying taxes if they went to good causes.</p><p> </p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">I don't mind paying taxes if I see on what am I paying my taxes on.Its sad that we pay so much taxes yet we don't have free college education neither free healthcare . <a href="https://t.co/i4Zi4eSYgP">https://t.co/i4Zi4eSYgP</a></p> — iamcardib (@iamcardib) <a href="https://twitter.com/iamcardib/status/1151106430931542016?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 16, 2019</a></blockquote><p><br> </p><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p> </p><p>"I don't mind paying taxes if I see on what am I paying my taxes on.Its sad that we pay so much taxes yet we don't have free college education neither free healthcare," she said.</p><p>She was referring to Sanders' proposals to offer free college tuition and a single-payer health care program, two of the hallmark proposals in his platform.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/cardi-b-bernie-sanders-democratic-nomination">Get updates on this story from FOXNEWS.com.</a></strong></p> 