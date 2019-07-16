< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article> <section id="story418455900" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="418455900" data-article-version="1.0">Cameron Boyce's family establishes foundation in late Disney star's memory</h1> </header> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="418455900" data-article-version="1.0">Cameron Boyce's family establishes foundation in late Disney star's memory</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-418455900" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Cameron Boyce's family establishes foundation in late Disney star's memory&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/cameron-boyce-s-family-establishes-foundation-in-late-disney-star-s-memory" data-title="Cameron Boyce's family establishes foundation in late Disney star's memory" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/cameron-boyce-s-family-establishes-foundation-in-late-disney-star-s-memory" addthis:title="Cameron Boyce's family establishes foundation in late Disney star's memory"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418455900.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418455900");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418455900-418454880"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/GETTY_cameron%20boyce_071619_1563301635363.png_7526243_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/GETTY_cameron%20boyce_071619_1563301635363.png_7526243_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/GETTY_cameron%20boyce_071619_1563301635363.png_7526243_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/GETTY_cameron%20boyce_071619_1563301635363.png_7526243_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/GETTY_cameron%20boyce_071619_1563301635363.png_7526243_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418455900-418454880" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/GETTY_cameron%20boyce_071619_1563301635363.png_7526243_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/GETTY_cameron%20boyce_071619_1563301635363.png_7526243_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/GETTY_cameron%20boyce_071619_1563301635363.png_7526243_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/GETTY_cameron%20boyce_071619_1563301635363.png_7526243_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/GETTY_cameron%20boyce_071619_1563301635363.png_7526243_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Kevin <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 02:29PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 02:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/GETTY_adam%20sandler_071519_1563186656417.png_7522674_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Sandler raises $15G in honor of late Disney star</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/disney-star-cameron-boyce-cause-of-death-deferred-pending-more-testing"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/11/GETTY-Cameron-Boyce_1562876299716_7515575_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Disney star's cause of death "deferred"</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/disney-star-cameron-boyce-s-family-confirms-he-suffered-from-epilepsy"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/GETTY_cameron%20boyce_071019_1562772683139.png_7498773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Star's family confirmed he suffered from epilepsy</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/disney-channel-star-cameron-boyce-dies-at-20-suffered-seizure-family-says"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/07/GETTY_cameron%20boyce_070719_1562503002277.png_7484936_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce dies at 20</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - Cameron Boyce's family <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/cameron-boyce-foundation-family">established a charitable foundation</a> in his honor following his death earlier this month.</p><p>Launched through the Network for Good, The Cameron Boyce Foundation's mission is to provide"young people artistic and creative outlets as alternatives to violence and negativity and uses resources and philanthropy for positive change in the world."</p><p>The late Disney star was acclaimed for his charitable efforts throughout his short life.</p><p>The Thirst Project honored Boyce with the Pioneering Spirit Award at the 9th Annual Thirst Gala last April for raising over $30,000 for the Thirst Project and helping to build two new wells in Swaziland.</p><p>Boyce reflected on giving back in what would be his final interview, telling Haute Living, "Many people have the heart to give back, but a lot don't know how to. I try to be the bridge for those people – whether that means getting them involved in one of my campaigns or inspiring them by showing them a blueprint of how to get others engaged."</p><p>He added, "Every time I talk to someone who shares that similar passion, we talk about how there aren't many feelings more euphoric. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Entertainment Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/fast-five/granger-smiths-wife-says-son-3-who-died-in-tragic-accident-saved-2-lives-with-organ-donation" title="Granger Smith's wife says son, 3, who died in 'tragic accident,' saved 2 lives with organ donation" data-articleId="418264355" > <h4>Granger Smith's wife says son, 3, who died in 'tragic accident,' saved 2 lives with organ donation</h4> </a> </li> src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/Granger_Smith_s_wife_says_son__3__who_di_0_7523801_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/Granger_Smith_s_wife_says_son__3__who_di_0_7523801_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/Granger_Smith_s_wife_says_son__3__who_di_0_7523801_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/Granger_Smith_s_wife_says_son__3__who_di_0_7523801_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/Granger_Smith_s_wife_says_son__3__who_di_0_7523801_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Country singer Granger Smith’s wife revealed on Saturday that their son’s donated organs helped save the lives of two people after the boy died in a “tragic accident” last month. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Granger Smith's wife says son, 3, who died in 'tragic accident,' saved 2 lives with organ donation</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Talia Kaplan, Fox News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 02:43PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 03:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Country singer Granger Smith’s wife revealed on Saturday that their son’s donated organs helped save the lives of two people after the boy died in a “tragic accident” last month.</p><p>Smith’s wife, Amber, wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday that they decided to help others after their 3-year-old son, River, accidentally drowned at their home in Texas, calling it “one of the hardest, yet easiest, decisions” the couple has ever made.</p><p>She noted that there are “over 113,000 people waiting for transplants & 20 people die each day waiting.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/adam-sandler-helps-raise-15g-for-thirst-project-in-honor-of-late-disney-star-cameron-boyce" title="Adam Sandler helps raise $15G for Thirst Project in honor of late Disney star Cameron Boyce" data-articleId="418181685" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/GETTY_adam%20sandler_071519_1563186656417.png_7522674_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/GETTY_adam%20sandler_071519_1563186656417.png_7522674_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/GETTY_adam%20sandler_071519_1563186656417.png_7522674_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/GETTY_adam%20sandler_071519_1563186656417.png_7522674_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/GETTY_adam%20sandler_071519_1563186656417.png_7522674_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images for NETFLIX" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Adam Sandler helps raise $15G for Thirst Project in honor of late Disney star Cameron Boyce</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 06:32AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Adam Sandler honored his late "Grown Ups" co-star Cameron Boyce with an incredibly moving and generous gesture.</p><p>Thirst Project CEO and co-founder Seth Maxwell told TMZ that nearly $15,000 has been raised for the charity, largely in part due to a Facebook fundraiser from Sandler.</p><p>Other friends of Boyce, including fellow Disney star Skai Jackson and "Modern Family" actor Nolan Gould, have also raised awareness of The Thirst Project, leading to a spike in donations.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/remains-found-in-oregon-believed-to-be-actor-charles-levin-1" title="Remains found in Oregon believed to be actor Charles Levin" data-articleId="418155107" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/14/charles%20levin_1563155831726.PNG_7522701_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/14/charles%20levin_1563155831726.PNG_7522701_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/14/charles%20levin_1563155831726.PNG_7522701_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/14/charles%20levin_1563155831726.PNG_7522701_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/14/charles%20levin_1563155831726.PNG_7522701_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo Credit:&nbsp;Grants Pass Department of Public Safety" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Remains found in Oregon believed to be actor Charles Levin</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 04:06PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 10:07PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>SELMA, Ore. (AP) - Remains found in a remote area of Oregon are believed to be of missing actor Charles Levin, who played numerous roles on television comedies such as "Seinfeld" and "Night Court."</p><p>Levin, 70, was reported missing from Grants Pass on July 8 by his son after he hadn't heard from his father for several days, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.</p><p>He owned an orange 2012 Fiat and was "almost always in the company of his fawn-colored pug dog, Boo Boo Bear," Grants Pass public safety said in a news release last week seeking information about Levin's whereabouts.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/woman-accused-of-sexually-abusing-children-under-5-years-old-at-day-care-sentenced-to-30-days"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/day-care%20kimberly%20THUMB_1563239511007.jpg_7524722_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Kimberly Hignite, 52, pleaded guilty to 14 counts of misdemeanor child endangerment was sentenced on Monday to 30 days in jail. (Photo Courtesy: Franklin County Jail)" title="day-care kimberly THUMB_1563239511007.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman accused of sexually abusing children under 5 years old at day care sentenced to 30 days</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/do-i-have-dementia-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/P%20ALZHEIMERS%20GENE%20STUDY%20FOLLOW%205P%20_WAGA7957_146.mxf_00.00.59.06_1563282746243.png_7525557_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P ALZHEIMERS GENE STUDY FOLLOW 5P _WAGA7957_146.mxf_00.00.59.06_1563282746243.png-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>How to spot age-related memory loss</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/alligator-captured-from-humboldt-park-lagoon"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/humdolt-park-gator_1563283517341_7525565_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Chance the Snapper | Chicago Animal Care and Control" title="humdolt-park-gator_1563283517341-404023.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>See ya later, alligator! <div class="footer-links primary"> href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="" border="0" height="30" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/mobile/images/toyota-logo-small.png" width="130" /></a></td> </tr> </tbody> </table> <!-- Content Ends Here --></section> </div><p></p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4599_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4599"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/GETTY_cameron%20boyce_071619_1563301635363.png_7526243_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/GETTY_cameron%20boyce_071619_1563301635363.png_7526243_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/GETTY_cameron%20boyce_071619_1563301635363.png_7526243_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/GETTY_cameron%20boyce_071619_1563301635363.png_7526243_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Kevin&#x20;Winter&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Cameron Boyce's family establishes foundation in late Disney star's memory</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/biden-says-if-trump-challenges-his-mental-state-he-ll-challenge-him-to-a-push-up-contest" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/07/19/Trump_Biden_GETTY_1532006574083_5812439_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/07/19/Trump_Biden_GETTY_1532006574083_5812439_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/07/19/Trump_Biden_GETTY_1532006574083_5812439_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/07/19/Trump_Biden_GETTY_1532006574083_5812439_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/07/19/Trump_Biden_GETTY_1532006574083_5812439_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photos&#x20;by&#x20;Sean&#x20;Gallup&#x20;and&#x20;Mark&#x20;Wilson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Biden says if Trump challenges his mental state he'll challenge him to a push-up contest</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/woman-accused-of-sexually-abusing-children-under-5-years-old-at-day-care-sentenced-to-30-days" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/day-care%20kimberly%20THUMB_1563239511007.jpg_7524722_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/day-care%20kimberly%20THUMB_1563239511007.jpg_7524722_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/day-care%20kimberly%20THUMB_1563239511007.jpg_7524722_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/day-care%20kimberly%20THUMB_1563239511007.jpg_7524722_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/day-care%20kimberly%20THUMB_1563239511007.jpg_7524722_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kimberly&#x20;Hignite&#x2c;&#x20;52&#x2c;&#x20;pleaded&#x20;guilty&#x20;to&#x20;14&#x20;counts&#x20;of&#x20;misdemeanor&#x20;child&#x20;endangerment&#x20;was&#x20;sentenced&#x20;on&#x20;Monday&#x20;to&#x20;30&#x20;days&#x20;in&#x20;jail&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Franklin&#x20;County&#x20;Jail&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman accused of sexually abusing children under 5 years old at day care sentenced to 30 days</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/scientists-close-in-on-blood-test-for-alzheimer-s" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/blood_test_generic_1563299731544_7526236_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/blood_test_generic_1563299731544_7526236_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/blood_test_generic_1563299731544_7526236_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/blood_test_generic_1563299731544_7526236_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/blood_test_generic_1563299731544_7526236_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Scientists close in on blood test for Alzheimer's</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/apollo-11-astronaut-returns-to-launch-pad-50-years-later" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/michael%20collins_1563299463356.png_7526227_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/michael%20collins_1563299463356.png_7526227_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/michael%20collins_1563299463356.png_7526227_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/michael%20collins_1563299463356.png_7526227_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/michael%20collins_1563299463356.png_7526227_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Apollo 11 astronaut returns to launch pad 50 years later</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> 