- Recording artist Billie Eilish has announced her WHERE DO WE GO? WORLD TOUR, which kicks off on March 8, 2020 in Miami. Then on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, she will make a stop at Orlando's Amway Center.

Last month, Eilish earned her first number one single on the Billboard Hot 100 with "bad guy," taken from her multi-platinum global-smash debut album, "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" [Darkroom/Interscope Records].

Eilish is officially the first artist born this millennium to achieve both a number one album and single, and is now the third female solo artist with multiple songs topping the Billboard Alternative Songs airplay chart (alongside Alanis Morrissette and Sinead O'Connor) in its 31-year history. For more information, go to www.billieeilish.com.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 4 at 12 p.m. Tickets are: $36.50, $66.50, $96.50 & $146 (prices subject to change). Buy tickets at Amway Center box office or at Ticketmaster.com.