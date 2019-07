- Baby Shark Live is coming to the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts this fall.

The show, based on the viral hit song "Baby Shark" by Pinkfong, will be a "one of a kind concert experience," according to the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

The show will feature Baby Shark who joins up with his friend Pinkfong to take an adventure into the sea, singing and dancing to the song, "Baby Shark," along with other new and classic songs.

The show will be Friday, October 4th, at 6 p.m. at the Walt Disney Theater.

Tickets to the show will go on sale to the public Friday, July 12, and will be available online, by phone and in person at the sales office.

For more information, head to the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts website.