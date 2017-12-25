Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom reaches capacity

Posted: Dec 25 2017 01:35PM EST

Updated: Dec 25 2017 01:38PM EST

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (FOX 35 WOFL) - Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom has announced that Magic Kingdom Park is not admitting new guests at this time.

They say that they anticipate that Magic Kingdom will reopen by 5:30 p.m. today. 

Call 407-560-5000 for theme park availability. 

Epcot, Disney's Hollywood Studios, and Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park are still welcoming guests at this time. 



 

 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories