Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom reaches capacity

- Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom has announced that Magic Kingdom Park is not admitting new guests at this time.

They say that they anticipate that Magic Kingdom will reopen by 5:30 p.m. today.

Call 407-560-5000 for theme park availability.

Epcot, Disney's Hollywood Studios, and Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park are still welcoming guests at this time.

Please read the following update regarding Magic Kingdom Park.






