- Universal Orlando announced its New Year's Eve festivities for its parks and CityWalk.

Events will be happening in Universal Studios and CityWalk.

In a release, Universal Orlando said what guests can expect to see at Universal Studios: "Guests can visit the rockin' party zones located at the Music Plaza Stage and Central Park areas of the park – complete with exhilarating music, appearances by some of guests' favorite characters, party favors and – of course – pyrotechnics. Plus, guests will have access to the park's thrilling and immersive attractions throughout the evening."

In CityWalk, the annual event is called EVE for guests 21 and up.

That event takes place from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

People can save up to $50 on select tickets now through Dec. 15.

For tickets and event details, including exclusive annual passholder discounts, visit www.CityWalk.com/EVE.

For more information on Holidays and New Year's Eve at Universal Orlando Resort, visit www.UniversalOrlando.com/holidays.