- On Thursday, Universal Orlando Resort announced another haunted house for the 2019 Halloween Horror Nights event titled 'Graveyard Games.'

They said that Graveyard Games is in the Ascension Parish Cemetery, where teens can be found playing among the tombstones. Guests will see two teens awaken the spirits of the dead through their disrespectful antics. Ghosts then rise from the tombstones as they seek revenge and you seek an escape.

While in line for the haunted attraction, guests can chat with a few local teens and storytellers by messaging the Halloween Horror Nights page on Facebook Messenger. They will speak of the history and spooky legends the cemetery keeps.

Several other houses for this year's Halloween Horror Nights have already been announced, including Stranger Things, Ghostbusters, Us, and Killer Klowns From Outer Space.

Halloween Horror Nights begins Friday, September 6th and goes through Saturday, November 2nd at Universal Studios Florida. For tickets and event details, visit the Halloween Horror Nights website.

For more information, visit the Universal Orlando website.