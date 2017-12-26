Six Flags Over Georgia debuting groundbreaking new coaster next year

- If you need another reason to look forward to 2018 Six Flags Over Georgia has a big one for you.

The park plans to unveil a groundbreaking new wood-and-steel hybrid rollercoaster called the Twisted Cyclone, and Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken got a behind-the-scenes look at the coaster's construction.

The new coaster will replace the Georgia Cyclone, which was retired after 27 years of causing people of all ages to scream and hold on for dear life.

The park has released a computer animation of the new Cyclone, which will be the first of its kind in the Southeast.

"To be able to ride on a steel track, go upside down, while the structure is wooden is mindboggling," said Six Flag's Gene Petriello,

The first drop of the coaster will be a 75-degree angle down, which leads into a reverse roll at high speeds.

"You're gonna get 10 airtime moments where you feel like you're a little bit off the seat," Petriello said.

Earlier this month, executives revealed the aforementioned seats, which are modeled after a 1960s sports car.

They'll speed over 2,600 feet of track at 50 miles per hour.

The hybrid technology behind Twisted Cyclone was developed by Six Flags with Idaho's Rocky Mountain Construction.

It's set to get people screaming in the spring.