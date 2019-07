- The opening date for the Disney Skyliner gondolas has been announced, according to Disney Parks blog.

The blog said that the gondolas will begin transporting guests around Walt Disney World Resort on September 29th.

The transportation system connects Disney's Hollywood Studios and Epcot to four resort hotels: Disney's Art of Animation Resort, Disney's Pop Century Resort, Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort, and the new Disney's Riviera Resort, which is scheduled to open in December 2019.

Some of the Disney Skyliner cabins feature graphics based on Disney films, attractions, and characters. For example, some feature Mickey Mouse, Finding Dory, Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, and more.

For more information, visit the Disney Parks blog.