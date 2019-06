- Universal's Endless Summer Resort -- Surfside Inn and Suites is expected to open soon.

According to Universal Orlando Resort, this hotel will be more affordable than their other hotel options. Rates start as low as $73 per night for a 7-night stay. 2-bedroom suites are also available but will cost more. The suite includes two seperate rooms, a kitchenette area, a picnic table, and a bathroom.

Shuttles area available to take Universal's Endless Summer Resort -- Surfside Inn and Suites guets to the Universal Orlando theme parks and CityWalk.

With every stay, guests will receive early park admission, complimentary resort-wide transportation, and charging privileges with their room key.

RELATED: First look at food and drinks at Universal's Endless Summer Resort -- Surfside Inn and Suites

Universal's Endless Summer Resort -- Surfside Inn and Suites will open on June 27th.