Riders have the option of sitting on the motorbike or the motorbike's side car, which moves at speed of up to 50 miles per hour. During the adventure, riders will be catapulted 65 feet in the air at a more than 70 degree angle and immediately dropped backward in motion. The ride also features the United States' first free-fall vertical drop.
The coaster, which is also the longest coaster in Florida, showcases several elaborate props. For example, there are centaurs, Cornish Pixies, Fluffy the Three-Headed-Dog, a Devil's Snare, and the park's most life-like animated figure yet, Hagrid.
Being a thrill coaster, the ride includes show scenes. "As you experience the thrills and the twists and the turns of the rollercoaster, there are also great moments where you actually slow down and experience a story and a moment with Hagrid," said Universal Creative Show Producer Elaine Hinds.
Before the ride begins, guests must enter the line queue behind Hagrid's hut. They will travel through the ruins he uses to go under and around Hogwarts as groundskeeper. Along the way are more detailed props and creatures to look at.
Universal Orlando Resort said that new ride will also feature a virtual line. With this, guests can make reservations through the park's official app. You select a time and a number of riders. While waiting for that time, you can go on other attractions. This will not be available on opening day.
Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure opens on Thursday, June 13th.
The ride, which is located right next to Hogsmeade at Universal's Islands of Adventure park, is the world's first story coaster. Hagrid, a character from the Harry Potter book and film series, takes guests through the Forbidden Forest to encounter magical creatures.
Universal's Endless Summer Resort -- Surfside Inn and Suites is expected to open soon.
According to Universal Orlando Resort, this hotel will be more affordable than their other hotel options. Rates start as low as $73 per night for a 7-night stay. 2-bedroom suites are also available but will cost more. The suite includes two seperate rooms, a kitchenette area, a picnic table, and a bathroom.
Shuttles area available to take Universal's Endless Summer Resort -- Surfside Inn and Suites guets to the Universal Orlando theme parks and CityWalk.
A Florida zoo is welcoming a wrinkled hornbill chick.
In a news release, Brevard Zoo officials said the baby bird that hatched April 12 emerged from its nest on June 8.