- "Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure" opened at Universal Orlando Resort on Thursday.

It's known as the longest roller coaster ride in Florida, but for the better part of the day, it had the longest wait time to get on a ride in Florida.

We talked to “Unofficial Guide Reporter” Seth Kubersky via Facetime as he waited.

"There were thousands of people in line, when I got here at 6:30 [a.m.]. They’re estimating the wait time is 600 minutes, which equals 10 hours," he told us.

Within an hour of its debut, the Universal Orlando Resort app posted a 600 minute wait, with rising temperatures.

"It’s pretty brutal; it’s gonna be a hot one."

It cost $300 million to construct, and it takes you on a mile-long journey. The anticipation to ride it is through the roof.

"I will say this is one of the more cheerful crowds I’ve seen," said park guest Seth Kubersky. "People are definitely tired, since they’ve been here since before dawn."

But he added that Universal staff were trying their best keep the line moving and keep people comfortable.

"They had free ice water, they had characters out, they were selling food in the line," he said, adding that many of the diehard fans are annual passholders.

"If this is your only day at Universal, go see Spider Man or King Kong. Don’t invest 10 hours. This ride’s going to be here for decades to come! You’ll have another chance!"

So why would anyone want to wait this long?

"Everyone says it’s the best ride at Universal now, and we just want to be here for the first day," said park guest Ransses Cabello.

After close to eights hours of waiting, Kubersky said he finally got on the ride and calls it the best roller coaster in Orlando.

"Harry Potter fans are willing to go to almost any lengths to live in this world!"

By 5 p.m., the ride was at capacity. Universal Orlando will start a virtual line. Download the Universal app and they will give you a time, so you can go on other rides while you wait.

The ride, which is located right next to Hogsmeade at Universal's Islands of Adventure park, is the world's first story coaster. Hagrid, a character from the Harry Potter book and film series, takes guests through the Forbidden Forest to encounter magical creatures.

Riders have the option of sitting on the motorbike or the motorbike's side car, which moves at speed of up to 50 miles per hour. During the adventure, riders will be catapulted 65 feet in the air at a more than 70 degree angle and immediately dropped backward in motion. The ride also features the United States' first free-fall vertical drop.

The coaster, which is also the longest coaster in Florida, showcases several elaborate props. For example, there are centaurs, Cornish Pixies, Fluffy the Three-Headed-Dog, a Devil's Snare, and the park's most life-like animated figure yet, Hagrid.

Being a thrill coaster, the ride includes show scenes. "As you experience the thrills and the twists and the turns of the rollercoaster, there are also great moments where you actually slow down and experience a story and a moment with Hagrid," said Universal Creative Show Producer Elaine Hinds.

Before the ride begins, guests must enter the line queue behind Hagrid's hut. They will travel through the ruins he uses to go under and around Hogwarts as groundskeeper. Along the way are more detailed props and creatures to look at.

Universal Orlando Resort said that new ride will also feature a virtual line. With this, guests can make reservations through the park's official app. You select a time and a number of riders. While waiting for that time, you can go on other attractions. This will not be available on opening day.

Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure opens on Thursday, June 13th.