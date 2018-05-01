LEGOLAND Florida Resort to unveil massive LEGO Star Wars display on May 4th
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (FOX 35 WOFL) - LEGOLAND Florida Resort has announced that on May 4th, the LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens MINILAND Model Display will take its final landing place in the center of the park's outdoor LEGO display area.
The display, created by a team of Master Model Builders, will feature memorable moments from Episode VII of the Star Wars saga. The model includes a 16-foot-long Star Destroyer Finalizer, made of more than 350,000 LEGO bricks, and is enhanced by with lights, sound effects and animation.
The display will also include six exciting scenes set on the planet of Jakku from Star Wars: The Force Awakens. This includes Kylo Ren’s capture of Poe; Rey’s rescue of BB-8; Poe and Finn’s escape from the Star Destroyer Finalizer; the wreck of Finn and Poe’s TIE Fighter; Rey, Finn and BB-8’s escape from Niima Outpost; and the escape from the Starship Graveyard.
A brand new character, the fearsome First Order Stormtrooper of the blockbuster Star Wars film franchise, will also be featured in the display.
Several activities will also be offered, including:
- Tour the newest addition to the LEGO Star Wars area with a Master Model Builder and learn exclusive model tips and insights.
- Meet and Greet opportunities with LEGO Captain Phasma and LEGO Darth Vader.
- Find the missing LEGO lightsabers throughout Imagination Zone for a chance to win LEGO prizes.
- Use The Force and build a Star Wars™ themed model during the Galaxy Competition Build.
- Snap a photo with the world’s largest LEGO Yoda model, LEGO Chewbacca, and LEGO Rey.
- Explore the LEGO® Star Wars™ universe through the lens of talented fan photographers in this exclusive exhibit.