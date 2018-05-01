LEGOLAND Florida Resort to unveil massive LEGO Star Wars display on May 4th

- LEGOLAND Florida Resort has announced that on May 4th, the LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens MINILAND Model Display will take its final landing place in the center of the park's outdoor LEGO display area.

The display, created by a team of Master Model Builders, will feature memorable moments from Episode VII of the Star Wars saga. The model includes a 16-foot-long Star Destroyer Finalizer, made of more than 350,000 LEGO bricks, and is enhanced by with lights, sound effects and animation.

The display will also include six exciting scenes set on the planet of Jakku from Star Wars: The Force Awakens. This includes Kylo Ren’s capture of Poe; Rey’s rescue of BB-8; Poe and Finn’s escape from the Star Destroyer Finalizer; the wreck of Finn and Poe’s TIE Fighter; Rey, Finn and BB-8’s escape from Niima Outpost; and the escape from the Starship Graveyard.

A brand new character, the fearsome First Order Stormtrooper of the blockbuster Star Wars film franchise, will also be featured in the display.

Several activities will also be offered, including: