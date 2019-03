- Gatorland has welcomed in their first ever baby emu.

Named Beeper, the emu was born at the park during the first week of March. According to Danielle Lucas, Gatorland's Animal Care Director, Beeper weighs 391 grams and is expected to grow very quickly. He should be fully grown in just six months.

“We are thrilled to have our very first baby emu born here at Gatorland. We will know in a few weeks when we do bloodwork if our baby is a boy or girl,” said Lucas.

Beeper will begin to be in public view in the park in just a couple weeks, Gatorland reported. Adult emus can already be seen in the area of the park closest to Pearl's Restaurant.

Gatorland reportedly acquired seven emus in 2008. This is the first time that they have had eggs and a baby hatch, though. Emu eggs typically incuabte about 70 days and are rotated five times a day by hand. Staff are said to be watching other emu eggs in incubation right now to see if others will hatch.

Gatorland opened as a roadside attraction in 1949. It stands today as a family-fun adventure full of wildlife and learning.