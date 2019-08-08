< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="422879084" data-article-version="1.0">Florida's Boys & Girls Club get a sneak peak at 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge'</h1>
</header> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/attractions/florida-s-boys-girls-club-get-a-sneak-peak-at-star-wars-galaxy-s-edge-">Matt Trezza </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 02:06PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 02:19PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - The “happiest place on earth” is now just three weeks away from bringing The Force to Central Florida, giving students from central Florida's Boys’ & Girls' Clubs a sneak peek to experience the new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge area.</p> <p>“Welcome to Black Spire Outpost on the planet of Batuu!” announced Maribeth Bisienere, Senior Vice President of Walt Disney World.</p> <p>The kids were some of the first to pilot to Millennium Falcon, stroll the marketplace, and have a drink in the cantina.</p> <p>“Let's see what's around the next corner!” said Scott Mallwitz, Galaxy's Edge Creative Director. “That's the design we're putting forward, that's the experience -- full immersion on a planet new to you, set out so you can explore.”</p> <p>Disney took the opportunity to introduce everyone to Galaxy's Edge and also to talk about the difference they say Walt Disney World Makes in Central Florida.</p> <p>“We love that we're a part of this community and we're embedded. We have literally thousands of cast members who volunteer their time and talent,” said Phil Holmes, Vice President of Disney Hollywood Studios.</p> <p>Holmes also stressed how Disney was helping local business, saying Galaxy's Edge contributed more than 7,000 jobs to central Florida, and how Disney as a whole brings almost a billion dollars' worth of taxes to central Florida annually.</p> <p>Galaxy’s Edge opens to the public on August 29th.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var 