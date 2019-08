- The “happiest place on earth” is now just three weeks away from bringing The Force to Central Florida, giving students from central Florida's Boys’ & Girls' Clubs a sneak peek to experience the new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge area.

“Welcome to Black Spire Outpost on the planet of Batuu!” announced Maribeth Bisienere, Senior Vice President of Walt Disney World.

The kids were some of the first to pilot to Millennium Falcon, stroll the marketplace, and have a drink in the cantina.

“Let's see what's around the next corner!” said Scott Mallwitz, Galaxy's Edge Creative Director. “That's the design we're putting forward, that's the experience -- full immersion on a planet new to you, set out so you can explore.”

Disney took the opportunity to introduce everyone to Galaxy's Edge and also to talk about the difference they say Walt Disney World Makes in Central Florida.

“We love that we're a part of this community and we're embedded. We have literally thousands of cast members who volunteer their time and talent,” said Phil Holmes, Vice President of Disney Hollywood Studios.

Holmes also stressed how Disney was helping local business, saying Galaxy's Edge contributed more than 7,000 jobs to central Florida, and how Disney as a whole brings almost a billion dollars' worth of taxes to central Florida annually.

Galaxy’s Edge opens to the public on August 29th.