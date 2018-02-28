Florida Four-Pack discount returns at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

- The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex has announced that they are offering Florida residents savings with the return of the Florida Four-Pack discount offer.

The offer, which is used to purchase admission for a party of four, is just $139. This is a savings of $60. The deal will be available until March 23rd, 2018.

Floridians who take advantage of this special offer can also take part in some exciting new attractions and exhibits at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

For example, the Astronaut Training Experience is new to the center and for an additional price, guests can train like an astronaut using immersive simulation technology. They will see what it is like to live and work in the harsh environment of Mars using real NASA science.

The Florida Four-Pack special is available via a downloadable coupon, which can be accessed on the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex website HERE. Guests must have a valid Florida driver's license, Florida state-issued ID card with a Florida address, or a utility bill with a Florida address and corresponding ID. Only the ticket purchaser is required to be a Florida resident.