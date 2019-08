- A cookie dough food truck is coming to Disney Springs!

According to the Disney Parks blog, a new food truck called 'Cookie Dough and Everything Sweet' is coming to Disney Springs later this month.

The food truck will offer many edible cookie dough desserts, including:

Springs Candy Taco: Candy Monster cookie dough with chocolate sauce, whipped cream, sprinkles, and a cherry served in a waffle taco.

Minnie Mouse Taco: Peanut Butter Fluff cookie dough with caramel sauce, whipped cream, a cherry, and a chocolate Minnie bow served in a waffle taco.

Celebration Parfait: Celebration Cookie Dough with Celebration Mickey cake, vanilla custard, strawberries, whipped cream, and a cherry.

Mickey or Minnie Funnel Cake: Funnel cake topped with powdered sugar and Mickey or Minnie-shaped cookie dough.

Cookie Dough Cup or Cone: Flavors include Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter Fluff, Celebration, Cookies and Cream, Candy Monster, and Cold Brew.

The Cookie Dough and Everything Sweet truck will be located near the other food trucks across from Candy Cauldron on Disney Springs' west side.

