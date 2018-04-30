Busch Gardens brings back free beer for the summer

- Free beer is back at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, all summer long.

From May 1 until August 5, Busch Gardens will be revisiting its hospitality history with two free beers per visit at the Garden Gate Cafe, which was once the Hospitality House.

Guests will be able to choose from Bud Light, Founders All Day IPA, M.I.A. 305, Miller Light, Shock Top and Yuengling, and can also sign up for the Busch Gardens Brew Club, which is $79, and will give guests $5 refills on brews on tap.

Busch Gardens also announced its Bier Fest event, which will be held from August 25 to September 16 and feature beer and German cuisine and music.

Busch Gardens ended its tradition of free beer at the Hospitality House in 2009 after the company was sold.

