- The Brevard Zoo has welcomed in eight new, creepy-crawly friends.

The zoo said that they received four baby Brazilian whiteknee tarantulas and four baby Brazilian salmon pink bird-eating tarantulas this month. They are about the size of quarter right now, but they will grow into much larger sizes. The Brazilian whiteknee tarantula can reach a leg-span of eight and a half inches, while the Brazilian salmon pink bird-eating tarantula can reach a leg-span of 11 inches.

The particular arachnids that arrived at the Brevard Zoo are reportedly from the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle. Visitors to Brevard Zoo will get to see these tarantulas later this year when the Rainforest Revealed exhibit opens.

Both Brazilian whiteknee tarantulas and Brazilian salmon pink bird-eating tarantulas play an important part of the ecosystem, the Brevard Zoo said.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.