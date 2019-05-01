< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Brevard Zoo holds '$5 Admission Day' for Florida residents
Posted May 26 2019 10:27AM EDT
Updated May 26 2019 10:28AM EDT class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-409050044-404331430"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/01/BREVARD%20ZOO_antelope%202_050119_1556731078173.png_7205979_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/01/BREVARD%20ZOO_antelope%202_050119_1556731078173.png_7205979_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/01/BREVARD%20ZOO_antelope%202_050119_1556731078173.png_7205979_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/01/BREVARD%20ZOO_antelope%202_050119_1556731078173.png_7205979_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/01/BREVARD%20ZOO_antelope%202_050119_1556731078173.png_7205979_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409050044-404331430" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/01/BREVARD%20ZOO_antelope%202_050119_1556731078173.png_7205979_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/01/BREVARD%20ZOO_antelope%202_050119_1556731078173.png_7205979_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/01/BREVARD%20ZOO_antelope%202_050119_1556731078173.png_7205979_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/01/BREVARD%20ZOO_antelope%202_050119_1556731078173.png_7205979_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/01/BREVARD%20ZOO_antelope%202_050119_1556731078173.png_7205979_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 10:27AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 26 2019 10:28AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div href="/home/bear-exhibit-opens-at-brevard-zoo"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/08/brevard%20zoo%20bear%201_1554752524916.jpg_7078031_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-picture"></i> </figure> <span>Bear exhibit opens at Brevard Zoo</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - As school lets out for summer, the Brevard Zoo is offering a special deal to Florida residents.</p> <p>On the <strong><a href="https://brevardzoo.org/special-events/">Brevard Zoo website</a></strong>, it says that Friday, May 31st, is $5 Admission Day. Florida zoo celebrates its first lion birth in 30 years
Posted May 24 2019 06:41AM EDT
Updated May 24 2019 10:34AM EDT
A Florida zoo is celebrating the birth of three African lion cubs.
The Naples Daily News reports this is the first time in 30 years that the Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens has had lion cubs. The zoo announced the birth of the cubs on Thursday; one was born May 13 and two were born May 14.

First look at food and drinks at Universal's Endless Summer Resort -- Surfside Inn and Suites
Posted May 23 2019 02:55PM EDT
Updated May 23 2019 03:01PM EDT
Universal Orlando resort has released a first look at the food and drink options that will be available at Universal's Endless Summer Resort -- Surfside Inn and Suites.
The hotel has a 'Beach Break Cafe,' a casual dining food court that has surf-inspired dishes infused with southern California flavors and fresh ingredients. It is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Summer-only ticket offer gives admission into every Walt Disney World park
Posted May 22 2019 12:37PM EDT
Updated May 22 2019 12:47PM EDT
Walt Disney World is offering a special ticket offer this summer.
For $444, guests can purchase the new 'Summer One World Ticket.' The ticket grants guests one admission into all four theme parks and the two water parks at Walt Disney World.
Tickets can be purchased starting June 4th on the Disney World website, through the Disney Reservation Center, or through authorized travel professionals and ticket sellers. The tickets must be used by August 28th, 2019 and are not transferable or refundable. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida zoo celebrates its first lion birth in 30 years</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 06:41AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 24 2019 10:34AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Florida zoo is celebrating the birth of three African lion cubs.</p><p>The Naples Daily News reports this is the first time in 30 years that the Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens has had lion cubs. The zoo announced the birth of the cubs on Thursday; one was born May 13 and two were born May 14.</p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/attractions/first-look-at-food-and-drinks-at-universal-s-endless-summer-resort-surfside-inn-and-suites" title="First look at food and drinks at Universal's Endless Summer Resort -- Surfside Inn and Suites" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/UNIVERSAL%20ORLANDO%20RESORT_endless%20summer%20resort%20surfside%20inn%20and%20suites%20beach%20break%20cafe%201_052319_1558637996750.png_7306193_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/UNIVERSAL%20ORLANDO%20RESORT_endless%20summer%20resort%20surfside%20inn%20and%20suites%20beach%20break%20cafe%201_052319_1558637996750.png_7306193_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/UNIVERSAL%20ORLANDO%20RESORT_endless%20summer%20resort%20surfside%20inn%20and%20suites%20beach%20break%20cafe%201_052319_1558637996750.png_7306193_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/UNIVERSAL%20ORLANDO%20RESORT_endless%20summer%20resort%20surfside%20inn%20and%20suites%20beach%20break%20cafe%201_052319_1558637996750.png_7306193_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/UNIVERSAL%20ORLANDO%20RESORT_endless%20summer%20resort%20surfside%20inn%20and%20suites%20beach%20break%20cafe%201_052319_1558637996750.png_7306193_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTO: Universal Orlando Resort" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>First look at food and drinks at Universal's Endless Summer Resort -- Surfside Inn and Suites</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 02:55PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 03:01PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Universal Orlando resort has released a first look at the food and drink options that will be available at Universal's Endless Summer Resort -- Surfside Inn and Suites.</p><p>The hotel has a 'Beach Break Cafe,' a casual dining food court that has surf-inspired dishes infused with southern California flavors and fresh ingredients. It is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Some of the dishes offered are:</p><p>BREAKFAST:</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/attractions/summer-only-ticket-offer-gives-admission-into-every-walt-disney-world-park" title="Summer-only ticket offer gives admission into every Walt Disney World park" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/05/disney-magic-kingdom_1444074146259_309206_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/05/disney-magic-kingdom_1444074146259_309206_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/05/disney-magic-kingdom_1444074146259_309206_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/05/disney-magic-kingdom_1444074146259_309206_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/05/disney-magic-kingdom_1444074146259_309206_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Summer-only ticket offer gives admission into every Walt Disney World park</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 12:37PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 12:47PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Walt Disney World is offering a special ticket offer this summer.</p><p>For $444, guests can purchase the new 'Summer One World Ticket.' The ticket grants guests one admission into all four theme parks and the two water parks at Walt Disney World. </p><p>Tickets can be purchased starting June 4th on the Disney World website, through the Disney Reservation Center, or through authorized travel professionals and ticket sellers. The tickets must be used by August 28th, 2019 and are not transferable or refundable. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a 