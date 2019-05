- As school lets out for summer, the Brevard Zoo is offering a special deal to Florida residents.

On the Brevard Zoo website, it says that Friday, May 31st, is $5 Admission Day. This offer only applies to Florida residents and all adults must present a state-issued photo ID or utility bill with address and matching photo ID.

The $5 admission offer cannot be combined with other discounts or promotions.

