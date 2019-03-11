Then on Sunday, Animal Adventure Park shared another update regarding April's pregnancy. They admitted that they expected a weekend calf, but all signs still show that the big moment could happen soon. In their words, "April's tail is now hanging and pinning to the left a bit, which is appropriate and expected positioning for the big moment."
Animal Adventure Park announced in July 2018 that April was pregnant and expecting her fifth calf.
April made internet fame in 2017 when the world collectively watched and waited for months for her to give birth to baby "Taj," on the park's live stream, with more than a million viewers tuning in to watch the actual birth.
Watch a livestream of April at Animal Adventure Park below.