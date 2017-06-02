'Night Blossom' frozen beverage offered at Pandora: The World of Avatar

- Guests who have recently visited Walt Disney World Resort's Animal Kingdom are raving about some of the tasty offerings at the park's newest attraction, Pandora: The World of Avatar.

Disney touts a number of new culinary treats and healthful items, but perhaps what's getting the most chatter on the Internet is the "Night Blossom," a non-alcoholic frozen beverage which is served up at the Pongu Pongu Lounge. Some are calling the "Night Blossom" Disney's answer to the Unicorn Frappuccino sold at Starbucks last month, or the ever popular Butterbeer at Universal Orlando Report.

The "Night Blossom" is a colorful drink described as a mixture of Limeade with apple and desert pear flavors and topped with passion fruit-flavored boba pearls, or tapioca balls.