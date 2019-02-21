< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 'Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure' may feature virtual line option addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/attractions/-hagrid-s-magical-creatures-motorbike-adventure-may-feature-virtual-line-option" addthis:title="'Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure' may feature virtual line option"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411773702.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411773702");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_411773702_407883909_127589"></div> <div class="more-videos"> <ul> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="active" data-playlist-idx="0" data-playlist-id="407883909" data-video-posted-date="May 20 2019 07:12AM EDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/Hagrid_s_Magical_Creatures_Motorbike_Adv_0_7289893_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="1" data-playlist-id="407893315" data-video-posted-date="May 20 2019 08:14AM EDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/Hagrid_s_Magical_Creatures_Motorbike_Adv_0_7290049_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <script>$(function(){var 20 2019 07:12AM 20 2019 08:14AM data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/21/Universal%20Orlando%20Resort%20Media%20Site_Hagrids%20Magical%20Cretaures%20Motorbike%20Adventure_022119_1550766323278.png_6805071_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/21/Universal%20Orlando%20Resort%20Media%20Site_Hagrids%20Magical%20Cretaures%20Motorbike%20Adventure_022119_1550766323278.png_6805071_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/21/Universal%20Orlando%20Resort%20Media%20Site_Hagrids%20Magical%20Cretaures%20Motorbike%20Adventure_022119_1550766323278.png_6805071_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/21/Universal%20Orlando%20Resort%20Media%20Site_Hagrids%20Magical%20Cretaures%20Motorbike%20Adventure_022119_1550766323278.png_6805071_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/21/Universal%20Orlando%20Resort%20Media%20Site_Hagrids%20Magical%20Cretaures%20Motorbike%20Adventure_022119_1550766323278.png_6805071_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo Courtesy of the Universal Orlando Resort" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo Courtesy of the Universal Orlando Resort</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411773702-390763030" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/21/Universal%20Orlando%20Resort%20Media%20Site_Hagrids%20Magical%20Cretaures%20Motorbike%20Adventure_022119_1550766323278.png_6805071_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/21/Universal%20Orlando%20Resort%20Media%20Site_Hagrids%20Magical%20Cretaures%20Motorbike%20Adventure_022119_1550766323278.png_6805071_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/21/Universal%20Orlando%20Resort%20Media%20Site_Hagrids%20Magical%20Cretaures%20Motorbike%20Adventure_022119_1550766323278.png_6805071_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/21/Universal%20Orlando%20Resort%20Media%20Site_Hagrids%20Magical%20Cretaures%20Motorbike%20Adventure_022119_1550766323278.png_6805071_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO) - Universal Orlando Resort says that their newest roller coast, Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, may use a virtual line.

The virtual line requires that visitors make reservations through the park's official app. You would select a time and number of riders and then go on other attractions while you wait for your turn.

Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure is set to open on Thursday. The ride, which is described as a thrill coaster, will feature a free-fall vertical drop of nearly 17 feet. More Attractions Stories data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/universal%20orlando%20resort_fourth%20of%20july_060619_1559833585314.png_7359253_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/universal%20orlando%20resort_fourth%20of%20july_060619_1559833585314.png_7359253_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/universal%20orlando%20resort_fourth%20of%20july_060619_1559833585314.png_7359253_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/universal%20orlando%20resort_fourth%20of%20july_060619_1559833585314.png_7359253_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/universal%20orlando%20resort_fourth%20of%20july_060619_1559833585314.png_7359253_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Universal Orlando Resort holding special Fourth of July celebration

Posted Jun 06 2019 11:07AM EDT
Updated Jun 06 2019 11:10AM EDT

Universal Orlando Resort is celebrating the Fourth of July with music, pyrotechnics, and more.

According to the Universal Orlando Resort blog, Universal Studios Florida will feature special entertainment to celebrate Independence Day between July 4th to 6th. Festivities will begin at 5 p.m. at the Music Plaza and will continue until the park closes at 10 p.m. 

DJ M-Squared will appear at the Music Plaza for a live performance with Raydio. He will perform several sets. During the performances, the theme park says that food and beverages will be delivered straight to the plaza from Universal Studios' Classic Monster Cafe.

Disney World brings back summer ticket deal for Florida residents

Posted Jun 06 2019 09:32AM EDT
Updated Jun 07 2019 06:27PM EDT

Walt Disney World is offering Florida residents a deal on tickets this summer!

Starting now until August 25, Florida residents can take advantage of the 'Get Your Ears On' ticket package. Here's the deal: you get a four-day ticket for $219 plus tax or a three-day ticket for $199 plus tax. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Disney World brings back summer ticket deal for Florida residents</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 09:32AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 06:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Walt Disney World is offering Florida residents a deal on tickets this summer!</p><p>Starting now until August 25, Florida residents can take advantage of the 'Get Your Ears On' ticket package. Here's the deal: you get a four-day ticket for $219 plus tax or a three-day ticket for $199 plus tax. That breaks down to $55 per day for the four-day pass and $67 per day for the three-day pass!

Florida residents can then visit one of Disney's four theme parks per day until Aug. 28 with no blackout dates.

OSHA investigating Volcano Bay after technical issues, possible electrocution

Posted Jun 05 2019 04:39PM EDT
Updated Jun 05 2019 10:41PM EDT

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has confirmed to FOX 35 that they are investigating an incident at Volcano Bay at Universal Orlando Resort, after the water park sent some of their employees to the hospital on Sunday.

Volcano Bay closed early that day, after experiencing "technical issues," according to a statement sent out earlier this week from the resort. The Orlando Fire Department said that crews were dispatched to the water park for a possible electrocution.

A Universal Orlando spokesman said that it was "out of an abundance of caution" that "a small number" of team members were transported to the hospital. Photo credit: Nicole Wilder/Warner Bros. 