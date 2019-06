Photo Courtesy of the Universal Orlando Resort Photo Courtesy of the Universal Orlando Resort

- Universal Orlando Resort says that their newest roller coast, Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, may use a virtual line.

The virtual line requires that visitors make reservations through the park's official app. You would select a time and number of riders and then go on other attractions while you wait for your turn.

Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure is set to open on Thursday. The ride, which is described as a thrill coaster, will feature a free-fall vertical drop of nearly 17 feet. It is the longest coaster in Florida and even catapults riders 65 feet in the air at more than 70 degree angle.