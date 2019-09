- The 'Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle' projection experience will debut at Universal Orlando Resort's next week.

The experience will use projection mapping to illuminate the dark side of the Harry Potter universe onto Hogwarts castle, showcasing sinister creatures and villains like Dementors, Aragog, Mountain Trolls, Thestrals and more. This will be accompanied by special effects, music, and lighting.

During the experience, guests face the Dark Arts and Lord Voldemort until the Patronus spell is cast.

Ominous green light and fog will permeate the village surrounding Hogwarts Castle, signaling the arrival of the Death Eaters. They will eerily roam throughout Hogsmeade among guests for the first time. Guests will see them practice the Dark Arts.

The 'Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle' will run on select nights between September 14th and November 15th at 'The Wizarding World of Harry Potter' in Islands of Adventure.