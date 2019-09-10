< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Alex Trebek returns to 'Jeopardy!' after pancreatic cancer treatment Alex Trebek returns to 'Jeopardy!' after pancreatic cancer treatment addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/alex-trebek-returns-to-jeopardy-after-pancreatic-cancer-treatment" addthis:title="Alex Trebek returns to 'Jeopardy!' after pancreatic cancer treatment"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-428172892.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-428172892");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-428172892-428172867"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/10/GETTY_alex%20trebek_091019_1568131182492.png_7648955_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/10/GETTY_alex%20trebek_091019_1568131182492.png_7648955_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/10/GETTY_alex%20trebek_091019_1568131182492.png_7648955_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/10/GETTY_alex%20trebek_091019_1568131182492.png_7648955_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/10/GETTY_alex%20trebek_091019_1568131182492.png_7648955_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-428172892-428172867" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/10/GETTY_alex%20trebek_091019_1568131182492.png_7648955_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/10/GETTY_alex%20trebek_091019_1568131182492.png_7648955_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/10/GETTY_alex%20trebek_091019_1568131182492.png_7648955_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/10/GETTY_alex%20trebek_091019_1568131182492.png_7648955_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/10/GETTY_alex%20trebek_091019_1568131182492.png_7648955_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> Posted Sep 10 2019 12:00PM EDT
Updated Sep 10 2019 12:02PM EDT "I truly hope you folks have enjoyed revisiting some of our special tournaments throughout this past summer. But today, 'Jeopardy!' begins its 36th season on the air and I'm happy to report, I'm still here."</p><p>Trebek, 79, revealed in March that he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He underwent treatment before returning to the ABC staple.</p><p>He previously revealed that he cried "happy tears" when he learned that the treatment was working after struggling with it for weeks. He noted that he believes he has a distinct edge over the average person battling the disease.</p><p>"I've got a couple million people out there who have expressed their good thoughts, their positive energy directed toward me and their prayers," he shared. "I told the doctors, this has to be more than just the chemo, and they agreed it could very well be an important part of this."</p><p>In a video released Aug. 29, Trebek promised he'd be back despite his diagnosis.</p><p>"It's another day at the office for me, and an exciting day because so many great things have been happening," he said. "We had Jeopardy James last season," he said, referencing gambler-genius James Holzhauer. "[He] got tremendous publicity for himself and for the show. We have a new champion, in Jason [Zuffranieri], this year. Typical energizer bunny kind of type."</p><p>"I've gone through a lot of chemotherapy, and thankfully that is now over," he said. "I'm on the mend and that's all I can hope for right now."</p><p>He also joked that Betty White should play him in a biopic.</p><p>"We have some exciting things coming up and I can't wait to share them with you," he said. More Entertainment Stories data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/12/GETTY-The-Situation-Michael-Sorrentino_sized_1568304496871_7654010_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/12/GETTY-The-Situation-Michael-Sorrentino_sized_1568304496871_7654010_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/12/GETTY-The-Situation-Michael-Sorrentino_sized_1568304496871_7654010_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/12/GETTY-The-Situation-Michael-Sorrentino_sized_1568304496871_7654010_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/12/GETTY-The-Situation-Michael-Sorrentino_sized_1568304496871_7654010_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>"Jersey Shore" star 'The Situation' released from federal prison</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 12 2019 12:08PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 12 2019 12:10PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>"Jersey Shore" cast member Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is now a free man.</p><p>The 37-year-old reality television star's publicist says he was released from prison in Otisville, New York, around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.</p><p>He took to Twitter shortly after his release, writing, "Turn up we free."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/chance-the-rapper-moves-tour-to-2020-following-daughters-birth" title="Chance the Rapper moves tour to 2020 following daughter's birth" data-articleId="428062534" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/09/GETTY%20Chance%20the%20Rapper_1568064731374.jpg_7647083_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/09/GETTY%20Chance%20the%20Rapper_1568064731374.jpg_7647083_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/09/GETTY%20Chance%20the%20Rapper_1568064731374.jpg_7647083_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/09/GETTY%20Chance%20the%20Rapper_1568064731374.jpg_7647083_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/09/GETTY%20Chance%20the%20Rapper_1568064731374.jpg_7647083_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="DAYTON, OHIO - AUGUST 25: Chance The Rapper performs during Dave Chappelle&#39;s Block Party on August 25, 2019 in Dayton, Ohio. (Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)
&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Chance the Rapper moves tour to 2020 following daughter's birth</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 09 2019 05:36PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 09 2019 05:52PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Chance the Rapper is moving The Big Day tour to 2020. </p><p>Chance shared the following message with his fans on Monday, September 9.</p><p>I thought it over for the past week and I’ve decided to push back my tour. This year has been one of the greatest of my life; Marriage, new baby, first album etc. But with it being so eventful it has also been very strenuous having to divide my time and energy between family and work. When Kensli was born, I went on tour 2 weeks later and missed some of the most important milestones in her life, but more importantly I was absent when her mother needed me the most. At this point as a husband and father of two I realize that I can’t make that mistake again. I need to be as helpful and available as possible to my wife in these early months of raising Kensli and Marli. I apologize because I know how many people were counting on seeing me soon, but I hope you’ll understand and forgive me in time.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/tyler-perry-uses-his-private-plane-to-deliver-supplies-to-bahamas" title="Tyler Perry uses his private plane to deliver supplies to the Bahamas" data-articleId="427651570" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/06/GETTY%20tyler%20perry_1567773306005.png_7642641_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/06/GETTY%20tyler%20perry_1567773306005.png_7642641_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/06/GETTY%20tyler%20perry_1567773306005.png_7642641_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/06/GETTY%20tyler%20perry_1567773306005.png_7642641_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/06/GETTY%20tyler%20perry_1567773306005.png_7642641_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tyler Perry uses his private plane to deliver supplies to the Bahamas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 06 2019 08:34AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 06 2019 08:44AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Actor Tyler Perry is doing what he can to help the people in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian devastated the islands.</p><p>According to TMZ, the movie mogul is using his own personal seaplane based in Nassau to deliver relief supplies to the Abaco Islands. The area was one of the hardest hit by Dorian.</p><p>RELATED: Royal Caribbean donating $1 million to recovery efforts in the Bahamas</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/four-people-arrested-across-two-florida-counties-after-picking-berries"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/12/wofl_berry%20arrests_091219_1568326018649.png_7654822_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="wofl_berry arrests_091219_1568326018649.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Four people arrested across two Florida counties after picking berries</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/disgraced-former-guardian-now-investigated-for-overcharging-hospital-and-clients"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/12/WOFL_guardian%20rebecca%20fierle%20investigation_091219_1568324973917.png_7654809_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="WOFL_guardian rebecca fierle investigation_091219_1568324973917.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Disgraced former guardian now investigated for overcharging hospital and clients</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/tropical-wave-to-bring-heavy-rain-to-florida-as-chances-of-development-increase"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/12/NHC_humberto_091219_1568322771391_7654759_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="NHC_humberto_091219_1568322771391.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Disturbance expected to become Tropical Storm Humberto, warnings issued in northwest Bahamas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/little-boy-s-up-birthday-photoshoot-with-great-grandparents-will-melt-your-heart"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/12/24DA13A0202543FDAE46C99C71C5B5BF_1568320099152_7654619_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Courtesy: Rachel Perman Photography" title="24DA13A0202543FDAE46C99C71C5B5BF_1568320099152-401385.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Little boy's 'Up' birthday photoshoot with great-grandparents will melt your heart</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/disgraced-former-guardian-now-investigated-for-overcharging-hospital-and-clients" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/12/WOFL_guardian%20rebecca%20fierle%20investigation_091219_1568324973917.png_7654809_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/12/WOFL_guardian%20rebecca%20fierle%20investigation_091219_1568324973917.png_7654809_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/12/WOFL_guardian%20rebecca%20fierle%20investigation_091219_1568324973917.png_7654809_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/12/WOFL_guardian%20rebecca%20fierle%20investigation_091219_1568324973917.png_7654809_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/12/WOFL_guardian%20rebecca%20fierle%20investigation_091219_1568324973917.png_7654809_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Disgraced former guardian now investigated for overcharging hospital and clients</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/tropical-wave-to-bring-heavy-rain-to-florida-as-chances-of-development-increase" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/12/NHC_humberto_091219_1568322771391_7654759_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/12/NHC_humberto_091219_1568322771391_7654759_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/12/NHC_humberto_091219_1568322771391_7654759_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/12/NHC_humberto_091219_1568322771391_7654759_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/12/NHC_humberto_091219_1568322771391_7654759_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Disturbance expected to become Tropical Storm Humberto, warnings issued in northwest Bahamas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/little-boy-s-up-birthday-photoshoot-with-great-grandparents-will-melt-your-heart" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/12/24DA13A0202543FDAE46C99C71C5B5BF_1568320099152_7654619_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/12/24DA13A0202543FDAE46C99C71C5B5BF_1568320099152_7654619_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/12/24DA13A0202543FDAE46C99C71C5B5BF_1568320099152_7654619_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/12/24DA13A0202543FDAE46C99C71C5B5BF_1568320099152_7654619_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/12/24DA13A0202543FDAE46C99C71C5B5BF_1568320099152_7654619_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Rachel&#x20;Perman&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Photography" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Little boy's 'Up' birthday photoshoot with great-grandparents will melt your heart</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/no-9-florida-avoiding-any-revenge-talk-against-kentucky-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/27/Florida-Gators-logo_1440730118225_132904_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/27/Florida-Gators-logo_1440730118225_132904_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/27/Florida-Gators-logo_1440730118225_132904_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/27/Florida-Gators-logo_1440730118225_132904_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/27/Florida-Gators-logo_1440730118225_132904_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>No. 9 Florida avoiding any 'revenge' talk against Kentucky</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/google-earth-leads-to-remains-of-missing-florida-man-in-lake-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/12/GETTY_google%20earth_091219_1568320989184.png_7654623_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/12/GETTY_google%20earth_091219_1568320989184.png_7654623_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/12/GETTY_google%20earth_091219_1568320989184.png_7654623_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/12/GETTY_google%20earth_091219_1568320989184.png_7654623_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/12/GETTY_google%20earth_091219_1568320989184.png_7654623_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;Illustration&#x20;by&#x20;Rafael&#x20;Henrique&#x2f;SOPA&#x20;Images&#x2f;LightRocket&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Google Earth leads to remains of missing Florida man in lake</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" 