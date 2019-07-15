< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="418181685" data-article-version="1.0">Adam Sandler helps raise $15G for Thirst Project in honor of late Disney star Cameron Boyce</h1>
</header> id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Adam Sandler helps raise $15G for Thirst Project in honor of late Disney star Cameron Boyce&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/adam-sandler-helps-raise-15g-for-thirst-project-in-honor-of-late-disney-star-cameron-boyce" data-title="Adam Sandler helps raise $15G for Thirst Project in honor of late Disney star Cameron Boyce" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/adam-sandler-helps-raise-15g-for-thirst-project-in-honor-of-late-disney-star-cameron-boyce" addthis:title="Adam Sandler helps raise $15G for Thirst Project in honor of late Disney star Cameron Boyce"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418181685.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418181685");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418181685-418181660"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/GETTY_adam%20sandler_071519_1563186656417.png_7522674_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/GETTY_adam%20sandler_071519_1563186656417.png_7522674_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/GETTY_adam%20sandler_071519_1563186656417.png_7522674_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/GETTY_adam%20sandler_071519_1563186656417.png_7522674_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/GETTY_adam%20sandler_071519_1563186656417.png_7522674_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images for NETFLIX" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images for NETFLIX</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418181685-418181660" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/GETTY_adam%20sandler_071519_1563186656417.png_7522674_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/GETTY_adam%20sandler_071519_1563186656417.png_7522674_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/GETTY_adam%20sandler_071519_1563186656417.png_7522674_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/GETTY_adam%20sandler_071519_1563186656417.png_7522674_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/GETTY_adam%20sandler_071519_1563186656417.png_7522674_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images for NETFLIX" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images for NETFLIX</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i <div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 06:32AM EDT</span></p>
</div> "deferred"</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/disney-star-cameron-boyce-s-family-confirms-he-suffered-from-epilepsy"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/GETTY_cameron%20boyce_071019_1562772683139.png_7498773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Star's family confirmed he suffered from epilepsy</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/disney-channel-star-cameron-boyce-dies-at-20-suffered-seizure-family-says"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/07/GETTY_cameron%20boyce_070719_1562503002277.png_7484936_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce dies at 20</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - Adam Sandler <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/adam-sandler-cameron-boyce-thirst-project-donations">honored his late "Grown Ups" co-star Cameron Boyce</a> with an incredibly moving and generous gesture.</p> <p>Thirst Project CEO and co-founder Seth Maxwell told TMZ that nearly $15,000 has been raised for the charity, largely in part due to a Facebook fundraiser from Sandler.</p> <p>Other friends of Boyce, including fellow Disney star Skai Jackson and "Modern Family" actor Nolan Gould, have also raised awareness of The Thirst Project, leading to a spike in donations.</p> <p>The Thirst Project provides clean drinking water and wells throughout Africa.</p> <p>The charity honored Boyce with the Pioneering Spirit Award at the 9th Annual Thirst Gala last April for raising over $30,000 for the Thirst Project and helping to build two new wells in Swaziland.</p> <p>In his acceptance speech for the award, Boyce quoted Denzel Washington, who once said, "You never see a U-Haul behind a hearse."</p> <p>"That struck me. We all go. I hope that all of you think about what it is that you want to leave," he said. "We all have material things, we all have things that we own and we like, treat ourselves and all that stuff but what you leave behind should be bigger than you. And I really believe that."</p> <p>Disney also donated to The Thirst Project after Boyce's death and the subsequent cancelation of "The Descendants 3" red carpet premiere, telling ABC News in a statement, "We're proud to be part of Cameron Boyce's legacy by showcasing his talents on screen but we are canceling the red carpet premiere event for 'Descendants 3' (scheduled for July 22) and instead, The Walt Disney Company will make a donation to the Thirst Project, a philanthropic organization to which Cameron was deeply committed."</p> <p>Boyce died earlier this month at just 20 years old after suffering a seizure in his sleep. The actor's parents later confirmed that he suffered from epilepsy.</p> <p>Sandler previously paid tribute to Boyce with a touching Instagram missive, writing, “Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around. Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 04:06PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 10:07PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>SELMA, Ore. (AP) - Remains found in a remote area of Oregon are believed to be of missing actor Charles Levin, who played numerous roles on television comedies such as "Seinfeld" and "Night Court."</p><p>Levin, 70, was reported missing from Grants Pass on July 8 by his son after he hadn't heard from his father for several days, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.</p><p>He owned an orange 2012 Fiat and was "almost always in the company of his fawn-colored pug dog, Boo Boo Bear," Grants Pass public safety said in a news release last week seeking information about Levin's whereabouts.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/next-007-will-be-revealed-in-bond-25-report" title="Next 007 will be revealed in 'Bond 25': report" data-articleId="418103185" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/GETTY-DANIEL%20CRAIG_1563130632071.jpg_7522069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/GETTY-DANIEL%20CRAIG_1563130632071.jpg_7522069_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/GETTY-DANIEL%20CRAIG_1563130632071.jpg_7522069_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/GETTY-DANIEL%20CRAIG_1563130632071.jpg_7522069_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/GETTY-DANIEL%20CRAIG_1563130632071.jpg_7522069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="BERLIN, GERMANY - OCTOBER 28: Actor Daniel Craig attends the German premiere of the new James Bond movie &#39;Spectre&#39; at CineStar on October 28, 2015 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 02:57PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>The next James Bond film will show the secret agent pass the torch — and fans of the Ian Fleming-inspired franchise are in for a shock as to which star gets the latest license to kill.</p><p>Reports claim that the next Agent 007 will be played by British actress Lashana Lynch.</p><p>READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM</p> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 10:03AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 10:04AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>Wrestling superstar Jeff Hardy, half of the WWE's "The Hardy Boyz" tag team, was arrested by Myrtle Beach, S.C., police on Saturday and charged with public intoxication, according to a report.</p><p>Myrtle Beach Online reported that police were called to the Ocean Enclave by Hilton Grand Vacations hotel for a report of an intoxicated man at approximately 11:15 a.m.</p><p>Hardy, 41, was arrested without incident and booked into the Myrtle Beach jail. If convicted of public intoxication, Hardy could face up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.</p> id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/jury-selection-begins-for-man-accused-of-killing-his-family"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/28/grant%20amato_1548674197639.png_6681795_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="grant amato_1548674197639.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Jury selection begins for man accused of killing his family</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/weakened-barry-still-poses-flood-tornado-risks-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/barry%20601am%20071519_1563184915880.png_7522670_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="barry 601am 071519_1563184915880.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Weakened Barry still poses flood, tornado risks</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/weather-forecast-july-15-2019"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/071519%20heat%20index_1563184189797.png_7522664_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="071519 heat index_1563184189797.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hot and humid day ahead, heat index breaks into the triple digits</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/16-year-old-girl-on-boogie-board-bitten-by-shark-in-florida-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/Sarasota_teen_bitten_by_shark_off_coast__2_7522482_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Sarasota_teen_bitten_by_shark_off_coast__2_20190715021047-401385"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>16-year-old girl from Sarasota bitten by shark off north Florida coast</h3> class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/president-trump-s-tweets-against-liberal-congresswomen-called-racist" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071519_1563189742325.png_7522871_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071519_1563189742325.png_7522871_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071519_1563189742325.png_7522871_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071519_1563189742325.png_7522871_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071519_1563189742325.png_7522871_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>President Trump's tweets against liberal congresswomen called racist</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/cbp-finds-17m-in-methamphetamine-inside-suv-at-us-mexico-border" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/US%20Customs%20and%20Border%20Protection%20Brownsville_meth_071519_1563189354968.jpg_7522869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/US%20Customs%20and%20Border%20Protection%20Brownsville_meth_071519_1563189354968.jpg_7522869_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/US%20Customs%20and%20Border%20Protection%20Brownsville_meth_071519_1563189354968.jpg_7522869_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/US%20Customs%20and%20Border%20Protection%20Brownsville_meth_071519_1563189354968.jpg_7522869_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/US%20Customs%20and%20Border%20Protection%20Brownsville_meth_071519_1563189354968.jpg_7522869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>CBP finds $1.7M in methamphetamine inside SUV at U.S.- Mexico border</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/florida-dad-who-raped-1-year-old-daughter-posted-videos-on-dark-web-gets-70-years-report" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/DOJ_james%20lockhart_071519_1563187855088.jpg_7522858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/DOJ_james%20lockhart_071519_1563187855088.jpg_7522858_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/DOJ_james%20lockhart_071519_1563187855088.jpg_7522858_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/DOJ_james%20lockhart_071519_1563187855088.jpg_7522858_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/DOJ_james%20lockhart_071519_1563187855088.jpg_7522858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="James&#x20;Lockhart&#x20;has&#x20;pleaded&#x20;to&#x20;charges&#x20;of&#x20;producing&#x2c;&#x20;distributing&#x2c;&#x20;and&#x20;possessing&#x20;child&#x20;pornography&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;DOJ&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida dad who raped 1-year-old daughter, posted videos on dark web, gets 70 years: report</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/adam-sandler-helps-raise-15g-for-thirst-project-in-honor-of-late-disney-star-cameron-boyce" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/GETTY_adam%20sandler_071519_1563186656417.png_7522674_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/GETTY_adam%20sandler_071519_1563186656417.png_7522674_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/GETTY_adam%20sandler_071519_1563186656417.png_7522674_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/GETTY_adam%20sandler_071519_1563186656417.png_7522674_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/GETTY_adam%20sandler_071519_1563186656417.png_7522674_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Hector&#x20;Vivas&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x20;for&#x20;NETFLIX" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Adam Sandler helps raise $15G for Thirst Project in honor of late Disney star Cameron Boyce</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/weakened-barry-still-poses-flood-tornado-risks-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/barry%20601am%20071519_1563184915880.png_7522670_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/barry%20601am%20071519_1563184915880.png_7522670_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/barry%20601am%20071519_1563184915880.png_7522670_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/barry%20601am%20071519_1563184915880.png_7522670_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/barry%20601am%20071519_1563184915880.png_7522670_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Weakened Barry still poses flood, tornado risks</h3> </a> </li> </ul> 