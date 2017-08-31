Scary 'IT' haunted house pops up in Hollywood

IT has arrived! Hollywood has become haunted with the latest attraction on the boulevard -- and the Walk of Fame has never been the same!

Warner Bros. Entertainment has set up a recreation of the house in the upcoming movie IT. (In theaters September 8th) and the FREE haunted house goes until September 10th.This is a remake of Stephen King's classic film. New cast, but same old scary clowns!



The stand-by line is about 2 hours, so if you want to experience "IT" arrive early. You can't miss it on the famous corner of Hollywood and Vine with the infamous "Neibolt" street sign. Halloween is 2 months away, but IT is never too early to get in the Halloween spirit and get scared.



We talked to people waiting on line to have the "It experience" and yes, we even experienced IT ourselves. All we can say is: you don't want to miss IT! Ages 18+



For more information, visit: www.thatswhereitlives.com

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.