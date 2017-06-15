Just call her Lorde Of the Onion Rings

- The strangest thing about New Zealand singer Lorde may not be her eclectic dance moves.

The 20-year-old is rumored to have had a secret Instagram used solely to review onion rings. So tasty!

Online sleuths came to believe the “Green Light” singer was behind the account after she liked one of the posts and found that most of the locations of the restaurants matched up with her touring schedule. Who has this much time?!

The account then mysteriously disappeared after Lorde’s management was approached to verify whether or not the singer was behind the fried and breaded vegetable treat critiques.

While the pop darling hasn’t confirmed or denied ownership of the account, can’t a girl anonymously critique onion rings on social media if she wants to?

Lorde have mercy!