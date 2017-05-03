Average female mannequins are emaciated Entertainment Average female mannequins are emaciated It's not just fashion models who are very thin, now even the mannequins are underweight too.

According to a new study, the average mannequin used to advertise women’s clothing was found to be too thin and could possibly be promoting an unhealthy body image. Ya think?

The Journal of Eating Disorders found that the typical mannequin was similar to that of a severely underweight woman and should be classified as “medically unhealthy.”

Conversely, the male mannequins fared much better, with only 8% correlating to that of an underweight man. The dad bod is the new black!

Unfortunately, researchers don’t believe changing the size of the mannequins will necessarily solve body image problems, but it could help it from getting worse.

“What we are instead saying is that presentation of ultra-thin female bodies is likely to reinforce inappropriate and unobtainable body ideals, so as a society we should be taking measures to stop this type of reinforcement.”

Truth!