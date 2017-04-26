'Shots Fired' stars talk about Jonathan Demme, who directed tonight's episode

Aisha Hinds and DeWanda Wise co-star on the FOX series ‘Shots Fired,’ which focuses on a pair of shootings that stoke racial tensions in a small southern town.
Wednesday night's episode was directed by Jonathan Demme, who died Wednesday in New York at age 73.
Hinds and Wise spoke with us about Demme and what it was like working with the legendary director who won an Oscar for directing 'The Silence of the Lambs' in the early 90s.
‘Shots Fired’ airs Wednesday nights at 8:00pm - on FOX.
