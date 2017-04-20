Band member talks Prince one year after untimely death Entertainment Band member talks Prince one year following untimely death 1999, I Wanna Be Your Lover, Purple Rain...the list goes on and on. They're all songs written by legendary artist Prince.

Prince was found dead at his Paisley Park Compound in Minnesota one year ago on April 21.

FOX 46 Charlotte spoke one-on-one with one of Prince's bandmates as the anniversary of his death draws near.

It seems everyone in the world knew who Prince was as an artist, but as a person, he lived quite the mysterious life. One of his many bandmates, who lives in Charlotte, described the artist as quirky, considerate and someone who never spoke without thinking first.

"It was always a lesson with him. Everything was a lesson," Adrian Crutchfield said.

Crutchfield played in the Musical Legend's Band from 2012 until his passing. The saxophonist points to his performance where the two are side-by-side on the Arsenio Hall Show. He said working for Prince was beyond hectic.

[EXCLUSIVE] Did Prince really beat Charlie Murphy in basketball? Did he really serve pancakes? Here's what Prince's sax player tells me... pic.twitter.com/ZXeivz59v9 — David Sentendrey (@DavidFox46) April 19, 2017

"Prince hectic is like getting a call at 3 o'clock in the morning for a flight at 6, not knowing where or how long you're going to be gone. That's Prince hectic," Crutchfield said.

But certainly a rewarding gig which came with plenty of stories. Crutchfield said when he was first hired he tried to gift Prince a set of watches as a thank you.

"He looked at it, he had his cane, he was leaning against the wall, he got up, he looked at them and said, 'I don't need no watch.' And he turned around and walked away and as he was walking away he said, 'I already know what time it is,'" Crutchfield explained.

The sax player not knowing Prince didn't accept gives as a Jehovah's Witness.

"I just messed it all up and I'm about to get fired because I'm corny and there were 100 moments like that where I would always think he was going to fire me and then we'd joke about it and I'd go back to work," Crutchfield said.

When news of Prince's death broke...

"I cried. I was angry," Crutchfield explained.

Prince died from an opioid overdose. Newly unsealed court documents revealed Prince's struggles with addiction to prescription pain meds. It's a lifestyle his saxophonist never saw on the road.

In fact, one story he shares paints a different scene.

"Everybody in the audience was smoking herb, everybody the whole entire audience, so the room was just a cloud of smoke and Prince couldn't deal with it. He couldn't handle it. We literally had to take at least 10 breaks in the middle of the show so he could get away from it because he hated the smell. He hated the idea of a contact high, any of that, he didn't want to have any parts of it," Crutchfield said.

Court documents reveal a family doctor prescribed medications for Prince, but under the name of his bodyguard.

"He was excited about life, he wasn't depressed," Crutchfield said.

Crutchfield said bandmates believe more truth is out there.

"I think there's something fishy going on, I haven't figured it out yet, I know everyone out there feels the same way," he said.

The night following Prince's death, Crutchfield said he spent hours listening to the artist's catalog, decades of hits, it's then he remembered a message.

"It all happens for a reason. That was something he told me. Everyone was here for a reason, everything happens for a reason, it'll be O.K. and I've been O.K. ever since," he said.

Crutchfield said Prince always pushed him to work on his own career as well. This year the saxophonist released his own album, titled LEAP. He also tours with the like of Lionel Ritchie, Bette Midler and Cee Lo Green.