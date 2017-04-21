Kevin reviews new films: 'Unforgettable,' 'The Promise,' and 'The Lost City Of Z'

FOX 5's Kevin McCarthy gives us his movie reviews of 'Unforgettable,' 'The Promise,' and 'The Lost City Of Z.'
More of Kevin's interview: https://www.facebook.com/KevinMcCarthyFOX
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
FOX 5's Kevin McCarthy gives us his movie reviews of 'Unforgettable,' 'The Promise,' and 'The Lost City Of Z.'
More of Kevin's interview: https://www.facebook.com/KevinMcCarthyFOX