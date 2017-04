Dwyane Wade gets trolled... by wife Gabrielle Union Entertainment Dwyane Wade gets trolled... by wife Gabrielle Union Gabrielle Union is not on Team Wade!

The Birth of a Nation actress had a little fun at her husband Dwyane Wade‘s expense after he missed a dunk shot during the NBA playoffs against the Celtics on Sunday.

With many fans, haters and media outlets taking jabs at Wade’s goof, Union made sure to get in on the action.

After the Chicago Bulls player failed at scoring, the Bleacher Report tweeted: “Who moved the rim on D-Wade?”

Union jokingly replied: “I did. Next time… Put The Seat Down."