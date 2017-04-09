Chrissy Teigen donates over $5,000 to help aspiring beauty school student pay for tuition

Chrissy Teigen is making dreams come true!

The 31-year-old model recently helped an aspiring beauty school student, Mercedes Edney, by donating $5,606 to her crowdfunding page YouCaring to cover tuition.

According to a post on the Charlotte, North Carolina, native's Instagram page, Teigen posted the following message with her donation: I've see this to be your passion for such a long time now. So excited to see you fulfill your dream!

If I ever meet Chrissy Tiegen in person, I'm giving her the biggest hug on earth. — Skin Care Genie (@CruzanChoklate) April 8, 2017

"Something absolutely amazing happened last night," Edney captioned a screenshot of Teigen's donation. "Many of you know how much I love skin care and my plans to attend esthetician school next month. Last night I posted my tuition fundraiser on twitter and something I never in my wildest dreams happened."

Read more on FOX NEWS.