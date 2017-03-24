Snooki is changing laws in New Jersey Entertainment Snooki is changing laws in New Jersey Gym. Tan. Law?!

Snooki is the motivation behind a New Jersey law that wants to cap paid speaking engagements at public universities at $10K a pop.

Turns out the Jersey Shore star snagged a whopping $32K to babble at Rutgers University in 2011 and now lawmakers want to make sure taxpayers never foot the bill for that again.

The Garden State Assembly is slated to vote on the bill and if approved will then head to Governor Chris Christie‘s desk.

But Christie isn’t putting much thought into the so-called Snooki bill.

“This is what happens when you have a part-time Legislature that is looking for things to do,” he said. “I’ve got much bigger issues to be concerned about in a state with a $35 billion budget, with all the different challenges and opportunities we have, than to be worried about micromanaging what universities in the state decide to pay their commencement speakers.”

Say what you will about the “meatball,” but it’s been five years since Jersey Shore went off the air and Snooki is affecting policies.