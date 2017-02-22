'Fixer Upper' stars consider leaving Waco

“Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines may not stay in Waco, Texas, forever.

The pair revealed at an event on Tuesday that they are considering relocating as their four kids grow.

The couple films their hit HGTV show in Waco, where they shape up homes in need of updates. They said they would consider leaving Texas for at least some time.

“We’ve got four young babies and so the farther we get from home, it makes it almost impossible for us to figure out how to keep everything in balance or in line,” Chip told PEOPLE at a master class hosted at the couple’s Magnolia Market at the Silos in Waco.

He said he’d be interested in moving to Las Vegas. His wife thinks New York City would be fun. For now they said Waco is the perfect mix for them.

