Lisa Osbourne bakes delicious desserts with 'Fancy Sprinkles' Entertainment Lisa Osbourne bakes delicious desserts with 'Fancy Sprinkles' Fancy Sprinkles is new company specializing in artisan sprinkles for cakes, cupcakes, cookies, donuts, ice cream and more.

- Lisa Osbourne is a mother of two little girls, Pearl (4) and Andy (20 months), cake decorator, and creative director of Fancy Sprinkles. She's also the wife of TV host Jack Osbourne.

Fancy Sprinkles specializes in artisan sprinkles for cakes, cupcakes, cookies, donuts, ice cream and more:

Fancy Sprinkles are the most crunchy, delicious sprinkles on the market, not powdery and mushy like other brands.

We are different because we offer beautiful, colorful sprinkles unavailable else where, which are mixes of jimmies, chocolates, candy pearls, and edible glitter.

Really stands out from anything at the grocery store.

You don’t have to be a decorator or a professional to make something look great. Just add Fancy Sprinkles and you can make anything look amazing and unique!

Pancake Donuts:

Pancake mix (follow directions), cook in donut pan for about 10 minutes and dip in donut glaze (powdered sugar with a bit of water) and top with sprinkles.

Marzipan cookie dough bites:

2 cups finely ground almond flour, ½ cup powdered sugar combined in food processor. Then add 2 tsp of Vanilla Bean Paste and ½ cup sweetened condensed milk. Mix in food processor on low till dough forms, about 1 minute. Break off into bite size pieces and roll dough into balls. Dip into melted dark chocolate (1/2 cup dark chocolate chunks with 1 tsp vegetable oil melted in microwave), and place on parchment paper. Top with flake sea salt and sprinkles. Refrigerate. Serve cold for best results.

Unicorn Bark:

Melted candy melts in whatever colors you want (or white chocolate melted with food coloring). Place on wax paper on a tray, swirl together with skewer and top with sprinkles. Place in refrigerator till hardened and break into chunks or “bark.”

