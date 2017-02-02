'Book of Mormon,' 'King and I' among shows coming to Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

- The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts has announced the roster of shows that will arrive in the Walt Disney Theater for the 2017-2018 season.

The new season launches on Sept. 12 with Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The King and I and is followed by other acclaimed productions such as The Book of Mormon, Disney's The Lion King, and the 20th Anniversary Tour of Rent, among others.

Additionally, the Orlando premiere of Hamilton will arrive at the Dr. Phillips Center during the 2018-2019 Broadway in Orlando Season. The best way to guarantee tickets to Hamilton is to purchase a season subscription for 2017-2018, arts center officials suggest. Prices for a seven-show subscription start at $245 and vary, based on seating location.

The FAIRWINDS Broadway in Orlando 2017-18 Season Line-Up:

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The King and I: September 12 – 17, 2017

On Your Feet!: October 17 – 22, 2017

Love Never Dies: The Phantom Returns: November 26 – 31, 2017

The Book of Mormon: December 12 – 17, 2017*

School of Rock: December 26 – 31, 2017

Disney’s The Lion King: February 14 – March 11, 2018*

Waitress: March 20 – 25, 2018

Something Rotten!: April 24 – 29, 2018

Rent: June 5 – 10, 2018

For more information on the 2017 - 2018 season and Broadway in Orlando, visit OrlandoBroadway.com.