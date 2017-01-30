Matt Damon's political future looks bleak Entertainment Matt Damon's political future looks bleak There is one role Matt Damon has no interest in ever getting.

- There is one role Matt Damon has no interest in ever getting.

The Hollywood A-lister has revealed he doesn’t ever see himself running for any kind of political office. Dang! We’d love to see the Bourne Presidency!

The 46-year-old elaborated as to why he’s averse to getting into the legislative arena.

I do feature [films],” he told E! News. “I’m not a reality guy.” Shade alert!

While his answer could be taken as a jab at a certain White House occupant, the Oscar winner insinuated it was not intentional.

“That’s the first time I thought [of that],” he said while laughing. “I might use that again.”

Too bad he doesn’t want to run because, depending on the district, lines like that could help get him votes.