Bill O'Reilly to interview Trump during Fox Super Bowl pregame show

- FOX News Channel’s (FNC) Bill O’Reilly will conduct a sit-down interview with soon-to-be President Donald J. Trump which will air during the FOX Super Bowl pregame show on Sunday, February 5th, beginning at approximately 4:00 PM/ET. The interview will take place at the White House earlier in the day and cover an array of topics.

Additional portions of the interview with the President will be presented on FNC’s The O’Reilly Factor on Monday evening, February 6th (8:00-9:00 PM/ET). After the program, the entire discussion will be available online at www.foxnews.com. This will mark O’Reilly’s first interview with incoming President Trump, having interviewed him multiple times as a candidate throughout the course of the election season.

O’Reilly has conducted numerous interviews with prominent newsmakers, including: President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, former President George W. Bush, former presidential candidate Mitt Romney, Bono, Jon Stewart, Howard Stern and Stephen Colbert.

The O’Reilly Factor currently averages 3.5 million viewers and has been number one in its timeslot for 193 consecutive months, dominating every show in cable news for more than 15 years, according to Nielsen Media Research. Additionally, The Factor routinely ranks within the top 10 most watched programs on cable in primetime. O’Reilly is also the author of several New York Times bestsellers, including his most recent books, Killing the Rising Sun, Killing Reagan, Killing Patton and Killing Jesus.

