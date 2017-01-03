Report: Megyn Kelly to leave Fox News for NBC

According to multiple reports, Fox News anchor and television personality, Megyn Kelly has decided to switch networks moving on to NBC News from Fox News Channel.
Kelly has been with Fox News for 12 years. The move created quite the buzz on social media Tuesday.
.@megynkelly will leave @FoxNews for @NBCNews. https://t.co/DtHD6fxVqO pic.twitter.com/YhBmPtaNBB— Variety (@Variety) January 3, 2017
JUST IN: Megyn Kelly to leave Fox News for NBC https://t.co/ItOxFakPcA pic.twitter.com/3N8JJyjU2H— The Hill (@thehill) January 3, 2017