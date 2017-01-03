Report: Megyn Kelly to leave Fox News for NBC

Megyn Kelly (Alex Kroke/FOX Television photo)

According to multiple reports, Fox News anchor and television personality, Megyn Kelly has decided to switch networks moving on to NBC News from Fox News Channel. 

Kelly has been with Fox News for 12 years. The move created quite the buzz on social media Tuesday. 

 

