A lineup for the event has not yet been announced. Performers from previous years include Tool, Korn, Evanescence, Rob Zombie, Ozzy Osbourne, Foo Fighters, Soundgarden, Def Leppard, and many more.
On Twitter, the Welcome to Rockville festival announced that 2020 would be their biggest year yet.
Welcome to Rockville is relocating to Daytona Beach, FL! The 2020 festival will be held May 8, 9, + 10 at the Daytona International Speedway. We cannot wait to unveil the lineup for you in the coming months. It's bigger than EVER. https://t.co/KOF88Le0D8 pic.twitter.com/dIRNWvKgjz — WelcomeToRockville (@RockvilleFest) July 6, 2019
Posted Jul 07 2019 01:37PM EDT
Updated Jul 07 2019 01:50PM EDT
Stevie Wonder surprised concertgoers in London Saturday night by announcing that he will take a break from performing so that he can receive a kidney transplant this fall.
The 69-year-old music legend made the announcement after performing "Superstition" at the end of a packed British Summer Time concert in London's Hyde Park.
He said he was speaking out to quell rumors and sought to reassure fans that he would be okay.
Posted Jul 07 2019 11:09AM EDT
Updated Jul 08 2019 01:03PM EDT
A cast member on the MTV show 'Floribama Shore' was arrested early Saturday morning in St. Petersburg.
Nilsa Anderson, who goes by Nilsa Prowant on the show, is facing charges that include disorderly conduct and exposure of sexual organs.
According to police, Anderson exposed her breasts while standing on the balcony of a downtown nightclub. After being asked to leave the property, the 25-year-old began kicking the window of a vehicle she was in, causing it to shatter.
Posted Jul 07 2019 08:38AM EDT
Updated Jul 07 2019 10:25AM EDT
Disney actor Cameron Boyce, 20, has died, according to a report .
The young performer, a native of Los Angeles, was known for his roles in the Disney franchise “Descendants” and the Disney Channel show “Jessie.”
Boyce died in his sleep “due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition," his family told ABC News on Saturday.