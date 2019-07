- 'Welcome to Rockville,' an annual rock and metal music festival, has announced that they are coming to Daytona Beach.

Welcome to Rockville has been held in Jacksonville since 2011. However, on Saturday, the festival announced that they will hold their 2020 event in Daytona Beach between May 8th and May 10th.

A lineup for the event has not yet been announced. Performers from previous years include Tool, Korn, Evanescence, Rob Zombie, Ozzy Osbourne, Foo Fighters, Soundgarden, Def Leppard, and many more.

On Twitter, the Welcome to Rockville festival announced that 2020 would be their biggest year yet.

Welcome to Rockville is relocating to Daytona Beach, FL!



The 2020 festival will be held May 8, 9, + 10 at the Daytona International Speedway.



We cannot wait to unveil the lineup for you in the coming months. It's bigger than EVER.





