'Baby Shark Live' to tour 100 North American cities id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412490360" data-article-version="1.0">'Baby Shark Live' to tour 100 North American cities</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-412490360" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text='Baby Shark Live' to tour 100 North American cities&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/-baby-shark-live-to-tour-100-north-american-cities" data-title="'Baby Shark Live' to tour 100 North American cities" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/-baby-shark-live-to-tour-100-north-american-cities" addthis:title="'Baby Shark Live' to tour 100 North American cities"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-412490360.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412490360");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-412490360-410988034"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/00._Baby_Shark_1559755882512_7354652_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/00._Baby_Shark_1559755882512_7354652_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/00._Baby_Shark_1559755882512_7354652_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/00._Baby_Shark_1559755882512_7354652_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/00._Baby_Shark_1559755882512_7354652_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy: Nickelodeon" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Courtesy: Nickelodeon</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412490360-410988034" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/00._Baby_Shark_1559755882512_7354652_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" Posted Jun 13 2019 01:36PM EDT
Updated Jun 13 2019 01:37PM EDT <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412490360" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>LOS ANGELES (AP)</strong> - "Baby Shark Live" is set to launch a 100-city tour in North America this fall.</p> <p>It is inspired by the children's song whose dance video has generated nearly 3 billion views on YouTube. More Entertainment Stories

Robin Williams' son honors his father with newborn's name

Zak Williams, the oldest child of actor Robin Williams, told People Magazine that he has welcomed a baby boy with his fiancée, Olivia June, and honored his father with their son's name.

McLaurin Clement Williams' first name was Robin's middle name. His parents say they will call him Mickey for short.

Posted Jun 13 2019 12:50PM EDT
Updated Jun 13 2019 03:17PM EDT

Ariana Grande donates $250G of Atlanta concert proceeds to Planned Parenthood

Pop star Ariana Grande donated $250,000 of proceeds to Planned Parenthood after her Saturday concert in Atlanta, Georgia, according to the group.

"Ariana Grande's generous donation comes at a critical time -- in Georgia and across the country, anti-women's health politicians are trying to ban all safe, legal abortion," Planned Parenthood President Leana Wen told PEOPLE.

The donation came as Georgia faced potential boycotts over its decision to enact "heartbeat legislation" which bans abortions after a doctor can detect a fetal heartbeat.

Posted Jun 13 2019 11:28AM EDT
Updated Jun 13 2019 11:36AM EDT

Chill: Disney finally released the first full 'Frozen 2' trailer

After teasing audiences with a dialogue-free teaser trailer in February, Disney has now released the first full trailer for "Frozen 2."

The much-anticipated sequel to the 2013 Disney hit seemingly takes a darker tack, as Elsa (voiced by Idina Menzel) swims through stormy waves and encounters mysterious creatures. Strangely, and perhaps importantly, we notice that the water does not freeze from her touch.

By Hyeji Suh
Posted Jun 11 2019 04:14PM EDT
Updated Jun 11 2019 04:52PM EDT Press Junket in Beverly Hills, Calif.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">(Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP)</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Robin Williams' son honors his father with newborn's name</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 12:50PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 03:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Zak Williams, the oldest child of actor Robin Williams, told People Magazine that he has welcomed a baby boy with his fiancée, Olivia June, and honored his father with their son’s name.</p><p>McLaurin Clement Williams’ first name was Robin’s middle name. His parents say they will call him Mickey for short.</p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/ariana-grande-donates-250g-of-atlanta-concert-proceeds-to-planned-parenthood" title="Ariana Grande donates $250G of Atlanta concert proceeds to Planned Parenthood" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/GETTY_ariana%20grande_052819_1559071781835.png_7319442_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/GETTY_ariana%20grande_052819_1559071781835.png_7319442_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/GETTY_ariana%20grande_052819_1559071781835.png_7319442_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/GETTY_ariana%20grande_052819_1559071781835.png_7319442_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/GETTY_ariana%20grande_052819_1559071781835.png_7319442_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ariana Grande preforms at Billboard Women In Music 2018 on December 6, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Billboard )" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ariana Grande donates $250G of Atlanta concert proceeds to Planned Parenthood</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 11:28AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 11:36AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Pop star Ariana Grande donated $250,000 of proceeds to Planned Parenthood after her Saturday concert in Atlanta, Georgia, according to the group.</p><p>“Ariana Grande’s generous donation comes at a critical time -- in Georgia and across the country, anti-women’s health politicians are trying to ban all safe, legal abortion,” Planned Parenthood President Leana Wen told PEOPLE.</p><p>The donation came as Georgia faced potential boycotts over its decision to enact "heartbeat legislation" which bans abortions after a doctor can detect a fetal heartbeat.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/chill-disney-finally-released-the-first-full-frozen-2-trailer" title="Chill: Disney finally released the first full 'Frozen 2' trailer" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/GCT_Hyeji__Frozen_2_1-5cfff469fe727300c4d93b55_1_Jun_11_2019_18_37_06_poster_1560284278466_7383959_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/GCT_Hyeji__Frozen_2_1-5cfff469fe727300c4d93b55_1_Jun_11_2019_18_37_06_poster_1560284278466_7383959_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/GCT_Hyeji__Frozen_2_1-5cfff469fe727300c4d93b55_1_Jun_11_2019_18_37_06_poster_1560284278466_7383959_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/GCT_Hyeji__Frozen_2_1-5cfff469fe727300c4d93b55_1_Jun_11_2019_18_37_06_poster_1560284278466_7383959_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/GCT_Hyeji__Frozen_2_1-5cfff469fe727300c4d93b55_1_Jun_11_2019_18_37_06_poster_1560284278466_7383959_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Set for release in November, Disney has finally released its first full trailer for &quot;Frozen 2.&quot;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Chill: Disney finally released the first full 'Frozen 2' trailer</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Hyeji Suh </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 04:14PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 04:52PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>After teasing audiences with a dialogue-free teaser trailer in February, Disney has now released the first full trailer for “Frozen 2.”</p><p></p><p>The much-anticipated sequel to the 2013 Disney hit seemingly takes a darker tack, as Elsa (voiced by Idina Menzel) swims through stormy waves and encounters mysterious creatures. Strangely, and perhaps importantly, we notice that the water does not freeze from her touch.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/put-down-the-worlds-best-dad-mug-heres-what-dad-really-wants-for-fathers-day"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/CLAYTON%20KERSHAW%20GETTY_1560447298615.jpg_7393597_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers plays with his children Charlie and Cali on Fathers Day before playing the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on June 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)" title="977266792_1560447298615-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Put down the ‘World's Best Dad' mug: Here's what dad really wants for Father's Day</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/wesley-chapel-family-surprised-to-see-bobcat-in-their-backyard"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/Bobcat_scopes_out_Pasco_neighborhood_0_7393376_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Bobcat_scopes_out_Pasco_neighborhood_0_20190613152656-401385"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Wesley Chapel family surprised to see bobcat in their backyard</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/attractions/-hagrid-s-magical-creatures-motorbike-adventure-to-open-thursday-at-universal-orlando-resort"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/Universal%20Orlando%20Resort_hagrid%201_061219_1560358145836.png_7387895_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Universal Orlando Resort_hagrid 1_061219_1560358145836.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure' opens at Universal Orlando Resort</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/manatee-spotted-swimming-near-shoreline-at-pensacola-beach"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/manatee%20on%20beach%20for%20web_1560424224545.png_7392072_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Tyler Seibel" title="manatee on beach for web_1560424224545.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Manatee spotted swimming near shoreline at Pensacola Beach</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div Most Recent

Maine becomes 8th state to legalize assisted suicide

US blames Iran for attacks on 2 tankers near Persian Gulf

Put down the 'World's Best Dad' mug: Here's what dad really wants for Father's Day

Tiny horse thought to be stolen from South Carolina farm found dead

'Baby Shark Live' to tour 100 North American cities 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/14/110111_roberts_pills_1439592265958_106683_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/14/110111_roberts_pills_1439592265958_106683_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/14/110111_roberts_pills_1439592265958_106683_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Maine becomes 8th state to legalize assisted suicide</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/us-blames-iran-for-attacks-on-2-tankers-near-persian-gulf-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/10/16/pompeo_1539683326951_6227115_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/10/16/pompeo_1539683326951_6227115_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/10/16/pompeo_1539683326951_6227115_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/10/16/pompeo_1539683326951_6227115_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/10/16/pompeo_1539683326951_6227115_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Secretary&#x20;of&#x20;State&#x20;Mike&#x20;Pompeo&#x20;testifies&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;hearing&#x20;before&#x20;Senate&#x20;Foreign&#x20;Relations&#x20;Committee&#x20;July&#x20;25&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x2c;&#x20;on&#x20;Capitol&#x20;Hill&#x20;in&#x20;Washington&#x2c;&#x20;DC&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Alex&#x20;Wong&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>US blames Iran for attacks on 2 tankers near Persian Gulf</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/put-down-the-worlds-best-dad-mug-heres-what-dad-really-wants-for-fathers-day" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/CLAYTON%20KERSHAW%20GETTY_1560447298615.jpg_7393597_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/CLAYTON%20KERSHAW%20GETTY_1560447298615.jpg_7393597_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/CLAYTON%20KERSHAW%20GETTY_1560447298615.jpg_7393597_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/CLAYTON%20KERSHAW%20GETTY_1560447298615.jpg_7393597_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/CLAYTON%20KERSHAW%20GETTY_1560447298615.jpg_7393597_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Clayton&#x20;Kershaw&#x20;&#x23;22&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Los&#x20;Angeles&#x20;Dodgers&#x20;plays&#x20;with&#x20;his&#x20;children&#x20;Charlie&#x20;and&#x20;Cali&#x20;on&#x20;Fathers&#x20;Day&#x20;before&#x20;playing&#x20;the&#x20;San&#x20;Francisco&#x20;Giants&#x20;at&#x20;Dodger&#x20;Stadium&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;17&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;in&#x20;Los&#x20;Angeles&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;John&#x20;McCoy&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Put down the ‘World's Best Dad' mug: Here's what dad really wants for Father's Day</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/tiny-horse-thought-to-be-stolen-from-south-carolina-farm-found-dead" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/kate%20fowler%20nichols_stolen%20horse_061319_1560448843233.png_7393490_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/kate%20fowler%20nichols_stolen%20horse_061319_1560448843233.png_7393490_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/kate%20fowler%20nichols_stolen%20horse_061319_1560448843233.png_7393490_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/kate%20fowler%20nichols_stolen%20horse_061319_1560448843233.png_7393490_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/kate%20fowler%20nichols_stolen%20horse_061319_1560448843233.png_7393490_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTO&#x3a;&#x20;Kate&#x20;Fowler&#x20;Nichols" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tiny horse thought to be stolen from South Carolina farm found dead</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/-baby-shark-live-to-tour-100-north-american-cities" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/00._Baby_Shark_1559755882512_7354652_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/00._Baby_Shark_1559755882512_7354652_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/00._Baby_Shark_1559755882512_7354652_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/00._Baby_Shark_1559755882512_7354652_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/00._Baby_Shark_1559755882512_7354652_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Nickelodeon" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Baby Shark Live' to tour 100 North American cities</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: 