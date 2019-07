Join FOX 35 on Saturday, August 3rd for the 10th Annual Back to School Expo at Seminole Towne Center 10AM-3PM. The event is a free, one-stop expo for all things Back to School! In addition to Florida Tax Free Weekend, parents can meet with educators, healthy and family focused organizations to make going back to school easier! Some of the things you will see at the Expo:

Representatives from Orlando City Soccer and the Orlando Magic

Animals from the Central Florida Zoo

Representatives from Seminole County Health Department

Upstanders-take a stand against bullying

Learn about college savings, educational aids, sports activities and more!

FOX 35 & Hudson's Furniture are also collecting school supplies for Central Florida children. To donate school supplies, visit your local area Hudson's Furniture location: