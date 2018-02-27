Blackberry Smoke Live on Church Street

Posted: Feb 27 2018 04:28PM EST

Miller Light and the Church Street District are proud to present Blackberry Smoke live in concert Saturday, March 3. General admission is free. VIP tickets are only $45 and include:

  • Guaranteed access close to front of stage
  • Exclusive VIP bar access
  • Exclusive VIP restroom access

Restaurants will be offering lunch specials and drink specials. There will be live music and bars in the street beginning at 3 p.m. VIP gates open at 5 p.m. Opening act Sean Holcomb performs at 7:00 p.m. Blackberry Smoke takes the stage at 8:30 p.m. For additional information, click here.

