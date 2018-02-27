Blackberry Smoke Live on Church Street

Miller Light and the Church Street District are proud to present Blackberry Smoke live in concert Saturday, March 3. General admission is free. VIP tickets are only $45 and include:

Guaranteed access close to front of stage

Exclusive VIP bar access

Exclusive VIP restroom access

Restaurants will be offering lunch specials and drink specials. There will be live music and bars in the street beginning at 3 p.m. VIP gates open at 5 p.m. Opening act Sean Holcomb performs at 7:00 p.m. Blackberry Smoke takes the stage at 8:30 p.m. For additional information, click here.