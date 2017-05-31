FOX 35 and Attorney Dan Newlin support the 2017 Mascot Games to benefit New Hope for Kids

The 24th Annual Mascot Games to benefit local children’s non-profit organization, New Hope for Kids, will take place on June 23rd and 24th at the Amway Center. This exciting event will feature about 30 mascots from top-tier professional and collegiate sports teams, including the NBA, NFL, MLB, NCAA, MLS, and NHL.

The family-friendly event will be sure to make you laugh and get on your feet to cheer on your favorite Mascot and their respective team: GREEN, BLUE, RED or YELLOW!

Tickets are available starting at $12 for General Admission. The VIP Huddle allows fans the opportunity to meet their favorite mascots, take pictures, and get autographs on the field! Tickets can be purchased at MascotGames.org.

Attorney Dan Newlin and FOX 35 are proud to partner with the Mascot Games to provide support to New Hope for Kids! New Hope for Kids supports children and families grieving the death of a loved one and grants wishes to children with life-threatening illnesses living in Central Florida.